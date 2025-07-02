Ten Key Players to Watch at UEFA Women's Euro 2025
With the latest edition of the Women's European Championship kicking off, all eyes will look toward Switzerland for one of women's soccer's premier tournaments.
Four years ago, England's Beth Mead took home the Best Player award after sharing Golden Boot honors with Alex Popp with six goals for the title-winning Lionessess. This time around, there's no shortage of star power either. Here are 10 players to look out for this July.
Leah Williamson (England)
After captaining England to a triumphant Euro 2022, Leah Williamson missed the 2023 Women's World Cup due to an ACL injury. The Arsenal center back is coming off a rejuvenating 2024–25 season, where the Gunners won the UEFA Women's Champions League. The 28-year-old is back to her best and ready to shine. Her leadership for England will be key.
Delphine Cascarino (France)
Currently in red-hot form in the National Women's Soccer League with the San Diego Wave, the tricky French winger is one of the most electric players to watch as she glides across the pitch. She scored one goal at Women's Euro 2022 and helped France reach its first-ever semifinal. The 28-year-old will be hoping to do even better this time around.
Giulia Gwinn (Germany)
After the retirement of Popp, Germany manager Christian Wück turned to Giulia Gwinn as the team's new captain. At just 25, it's a sign of immense faith and maturity in the fullback to be the leader of the European giants as Germany was the runner-up at the previous Euros. On the ball, Gwinn offers brilliant passing and delivery.
Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands)
The Dutch shot-stopper came into Euro 2022 as the backup goalkeeper, but after an injury to Sari van Veenendaal, Daphne van Domselaar had to take over during the tournament. The 25-year-old has never looked back and is now viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. She can change a game with a crucial save.
Ewa Pajor (Poland)
Poland is competing in its first-ever Women's Euro, and if there's any chance of them causing an upset and getting out of the group stage, then it will be because of star striker Ewa Pajor. The 28-year-old scored 43 goals in 45 games in all competitions for FC Barcelona last season and was one of the best forwards in Europe.
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)
Norway has struggled to live up to its potential in recent tournaments, and so too has Caroline Graham Hansen, who has just one goal in 12 appearances at the Women's Euro from 2013 to 2022. The 30-year-old Barcelona winger is one of the best to ever play the position. She is excellent at turning defenders inside and out.
Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir (Iceland)
A recent transfer from Wolfsburg to Angel City in the NWSL, Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir is the bright spark in an Iceland team that will be solid defensively and try to beat teams on the counterattack. Iceland went undefeated at Euro 2022 but tied all three of its games, so it failed to make it to the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old is slated to be a breakout star. She is still searching for her first-ever international tournament goal.
Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)
When it comes to recent form, look no further than Stina Blackstenius. The veteran Swedish forward became a legend for Arsenal fans when she scored the winning goal in the Champions League final over Barcelona. She also had a hat trick for Sweden in a 6–1 win over Denmark in June. She has nine goals in her last 14 matches for Sweden and will lead the dark horse's frontline.
Manuela Giugliano (Italy)
An underrated playmaker who has a smart radar, Manuela Giugliano scans the pitch to play through balls and chipped passes to teammates and open up the game. The 27-year-old is coming off her career-best individual season with AS Roma, having scored 12 goals and notched five assists. If Italy plans to make it out of the group stage for the first time since 2013, then Giugliano will be essential to their plans.
Clàudia Pina (Spain)
Another younger breakout star, it is unclear if forward Clàudia Pina will be in the starting lineup for Spain or if she will be the first player off the bench. The 23-year-old's introductions have proven deadly for opposing teams, including England, who were defeated 2–1 by Spain in June, with Pina getting both goals off the bench. With slick close control, she's a searing shooter from anywhere around the box.