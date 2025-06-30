Which NWSL Players Will Feature at UEFA Women's Euro 2025?
A record number of players from the National Women's Soccer League are off to represent their national teams at this summer's UEFA Women's Euro 2025.
This year, the 18 players at Euro 2025 who play their club soccer in the NWSL far eclipses the six players who participated in Euro 2022.
The tournament will get underway in Basel on July 2 and run until July 27. Here is your guide to every player.
Angel City
Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir, Iceland
Los Angeles wasn't sure if it would have any rooting interest in this summer's Women's Euros, and then Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir arrived at Angel City on a free transfer from Wolfsburg in June. The Icelandic forward has an extremely high ceiling and can play either as a winger or a central striker who wants to stretch the backline. Jónsdóttir has 13 goals for Iceland since making her debut in 2020.
Chicago Stars
Kathrin Hendrich, Germany
Another new arrival to the NWSL from Wolfsburg, veteran Kathrin Hendrich will link up with the Chicago Stars at the conclusion of the Euros. At 33 years old and with over 80 caps for her country, this summer's tournament will be seen as a potential last hurrah for the experienced central defender.
Natalia Kuikka, Finland
An NWSL champion during her years with the Portland Thorns, Natalia Kuikka is regarded as one of the best players to ever come out of Finland. She is heading to her third Euros, having made her debut in 2013. The defender, who can play anywhere along the backline, is fast-approaching 100 caps for her country.
Gotham FC
Jess Carter, England
A versatile defender who can play anywhere along the backline, Jess Carter is expected to be the starting left back for England as it looks to defend its Euro 2022 title. The 27-year-old has 45 caps for her country and recently won the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup with Gotham.
Ann-Katrin Beger, Germany
Known for her meticulous preparation and steely demeanor, Ann-Katrin Beger has waited her time to become Germany's No. 1 goalkeeper. At 34, she has just 23 caps for her country, having made her debut in 2020. This will be her fourth major tournament with Germany.
Esther González, Spain
Esther González is the NWSL's leading goalscorer with 10 goals at the midway point in the season. She is also a 2023 Women's World Cup winner with Spain. Despite being 5' 5" tall, she is fantastic at heading the ball. Notably, she scored the winning goal for Gotham in the 2023 NWSL championship game. Recently, she spoke to Sports Illustrated about her trademark celebration.
Josefine Hasbo, Denmark
A new signing to Gotham from Harvard University, Josefine Hasbo hasn't played in a professional match since she was a trainee player with Brøndby in Denmark in 2019. Hasbo is a hard-working midfielder who is happy to execute the simple things effectively.
Orlando Pride
Anna Moorhouse, England
A former Arsenal goalkeeper, Anna Moorhouse's career really took off after she signed with the Orlando Pride in 2022. After earning the starting spot in 2023, she has gone from strength to strength over the past two seasons. In 2024, she led the NWSL in clean sheets and won the NWSL Shield and championship. The 30-year-old is expected to be Hannah Hampton's back-up with England.
Portland Thorns
Isabella Obaze, Denmark
A promising young defender who has made a huge improvement in her game in 2025, having first signed with the Portland Thorns from Rosengård in 2024. At just 22 years old, Isabella Obaze will be fighting for a starting spot with Denmark at her first major tournament.
San Diego Wave
Delphine Cascarino, France
The winger is currently in the NWSL MVP conversation after a sensational start to her second season with the San Diego Wave. Delphine Cascarino has chalked up three goals and five assists through the first 13 matches of 2025. She will be essential to France's ambitions of winning a first major trophy.
Hanna Lundkvist, Sweden
After breaking into the Sweden team in 2022, Hanna Lundkvist is now starting to take on a bigger role on her national team. The fullback is tough-tackling and likes to roam the wide areas searching for physical duels to try to win. The 22-year-old has 17 caps and will be heading off to her second major tournament with Sweden.
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Switzerland
The veteran is expected to be a leader in the dressing room as Euro 2025 host Switzerland hopes to leave a legacy. The 34-year-old has 167 caps and 74 goals for her country and can be deployed as a support striker, a winger, wing-back or as a fullback. Basically, wherever she may be needed in Pia Sundhage's system.
Jess Fishlock, Wales
Arguably the most important player in modern-day Welsh women's soccer, Jess Fishlock will proudly lead her country to its first-ever major tournament. Hailing from Cardiff, Fishlock has amassed 162 caps and 47 goals. At 38, there could be an emotional retirement on the cards soon. She has played for the Seattle Reign since their inception in 2013.
Angharad James, Wales
Seattle Reign's Welsh contingent is strong. Like Fishlock, Angharad James brings some midfield steel and stability, although she can also be used as an auxiliary fullback or box-to-box presence. James has 132 caps for Wales, and has played for the Reign since 2024.
Lily Woodham, Wales
The fleet-footed fullback Lily Woodham has struggled for playing time since signing for the Reign in 2024. She was loaned out to Crystal Palace in the English Women's Super League for the 2024–25 season, and played in all but two matches. At 24, and with 39 caps, she is a part of a fresh generation of Welsh players.
Utah Royals
Janni Thomsen, Denmark
The no-nonsense wide defender has had a difficult start to life with the Utah Royals. Bottom of the NWSL at the midway point, Thomsen has played in every match this season as the Royals have conceded 29 goals in 13 games since she signed with the team. At just 25, she's approaching 50 caps for Denmark and will hope to reset her year with the national team.
Washington Spirit
Sofia Cantore, Italy
One of the most exciting new signings of the summer transfer window, the Washington Spirit spent a seven-figure fee to secure Sofia Cantore's talents from Italian side Juventus in June. The 25-year-old Cantore will link up with the Spirit after the Euros, where she will become the first Italian to play in the NWSL. The creative hopes of the Italian women's national team rest on her shoulders. She also has a penchant for shots from range.
Esme Morgan, England
Once a rotation player with Manchester City, Esme Morgan has seen her game develop since moving to the NWSL and joining the Spirit in 2024. Capable of playing either center back or fullback, Morgan is a versatile defender who has expert positional awareness. Her bubbly personality has made her a dressing room favorite with every team she's played for. This will be the 24-year-old's second tournament with England.