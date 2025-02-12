16 NWSL Players Representing USWNT in 2025 SheBelieves Cup
The 2025 SheBelieves Cup is a matter of weeks away and the U.S. women's national team (USWNT) will hope to make it six tournament wins in a row when they take on Japan, Australia and Colombia.
Emma Hayes will manage in the competition for the first time, while a number of young players could feature for the first time. She confirmed the roster for the tournament earlier this week and it features 21 field players, as well as two goalkeepers.
Out of the 23, 16 of the players included play their club soccer in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States. The final seven of Emily Fox, Jenna Nighswonger, Catarina Macario, Lindsey Heaps (formerly Horan), Crystal Dunn, Korbin Albert and Lily Yohannes represent five different clubs in Europe, including Arsenal and Chelsea.
Here, Sports Illustrated have taken a look at the 16 players that represent NWSL clubs as attention turns to the SheBelieves Cup and another opportunity to secure silverware.
Jane Campbell
Team: Houston Dash
Caps: 8
29-year-old goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her senior debut for the USWNT in a friendly against Russia. She was part of the Olympics squad for Tokyo 2021 but did not see any action during the tournament.
Of the two goalkeepers, Campbell is the more senior figure in the roster after veteran Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from international soccer at the end of last year.
Mandy McGlynn
Team: Utah Royals
Caps: 1
Mandy McGlynn (formerly Haught) has represented the USWNT at various youth levels and received her first senior call-up in October last year when Campbell was out with an injury. She made her debut on October 30 in a friendly against Argentina.
Tierna Davidson
Team: NJ/NY Gotham FC
Caps: 65
Goals: 3
Tierna Davidson plays her club soccer with NWSL side Gotham FC and she has been part of the senior national team setup since 2018. She was the youngest player on the roster for the 2019 World Cup at just 20 years old.
Now 26, she has over 60 caps to her name and has added Olympic Bronze and Gold medals to her honours list.
Tara McKeown
Team: Washington Spirit
Caps: 0
Like goalkeeper McGlynn, Tara McKeown has represented the USWNT at youth level, but is yet to earn her first cap for the senior side. She received her first callup in Hayes’ January training camp and has retained her place on the roster.
Emily Sams
Team: Orlando Pride
Caps: 2
Goals: 0
25-year-old Emily Sams place her club soccer with Orlando Pride and was part of their Championship winning team last year. She was also named NWSL defender of the year for the 2024 season.
Sams received her first callup to the senior national team in June 2024 as a training player for a send-off match ahead of the summer Olympics. She was named as an alternate for the Olympic team, but didn’t make her debut until October during a friendly victory over Iceland.
Emily Sonnett
Team: NJ/NY Gotham FC
Caps: 103
Goals: 2
Emily Sonnett, 31, has been part of the national team setup since 2015, when she was still a student at the University of Virginia. She was part of the World Cup winning team in 2019 and secured bronze and gold medals at the Olympics in 2020 and 2024.
She has amassed over 100 senior caps in 10 years and continues to play her club soccer with Gotham FC in the NWSL.
Gisele Thompson
Team: Angel City FC
Caps: 0
Gisele Thompson earned her first senior callup as a non-rostered player to train with the team ahead of the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup in February last year. She is uncapped, but was part of Hayes’ training camp in Florida last month.
She is the sister of 20-year-old Alyssa Thompson and it is the third time the pair have been on the same USWNT roster.
Sam Coffey
Team: Portland Thorns FC
Caps: 28
Goals: 1
Sam Coffey, 26, has been part of the senior team since 2022, when she was called up for two friendly matches against Colombia. She was called up for friendly games the following year, but did not play.
Last summer, she made the final 18-player roster for the Olympics in France. She started the gold medal match against Brazil, which the U.S went on to win 1-0.
Claire Hutton
Team: Kansas City Current
Caps: 0
19-year-old Claire Hutton is another uncapped player named on this roster. She plays her club soccer for the Kansas City Current and was part of Hayes’ Futures Camp in Florida last month.
Jaedyn Shaw
Team: North Carolina Courage
Caps: 21
Goals: 8
Jaedyn Shaw, 20, currently plays for the North Carolina Courage, having initially represented San Diego Wave in 2022. She received her first callup to the senior national team in September 2023, after the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
She made her debut a month later in October and now has over 20 caps to her name. She scored the first of her eight goals so far against Colombia in a friendly that same month.
Lynn Biyendolo
Team: Seattle Reign FC
Caps: 75
Goals: 21
Lynn Biyendolo, formerly Williams, is another experienced figure in the roster. At 31, she has been representing the national team for a little under 10 years.
She first broke through in 2016 and recorded her first cap in October that same year. Since then, Biyendolo has won Olympic bronze and gold medals, but wasn’t part of the 2019 World Cup winning team.
Michelle Cooper
Team: Kansas City Current
Caps: 0
Michelle Cooper, 22, represents the Kansas City Current. She has played for the national team at numerous youth levels, but is yet to secure her first cap for the senior side.
Cooper was among the players called up by Hayes for the Futures Camp last month and has now received her first callup to the senior side ahead of the SheBelieves Cup.
Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash
Team: Houston Dash
Caps: 4
Goals: 0
Yazmeen Ryan was called up to the senior side for the first time in October last year for the Olympic gold medal victory tour. She earned her first cap in the victory over Iceland that same month.
She kept her place in the squad for the November internationals against England and the Netherlands and played 45 minutes of the 0-0 draw against the Lionesses at Wembley Stadium in London.
Emma Sears
Team: Racing Louisville FC
Caps: 3
Goals: 1
Like Ryan, Sears broke into the senior national team in the fall last year for the October camp. It was her first national callup at any level, and she scored on her debut in the 93rd minute against Iceland, having assisted Biyendolo earlier in the game.
Ally Sentnor
Team: Utah Royals
Caps: 2
Goals: 0
Hayes rewarded 20-year-old Ally Sentnor with her first senior callup in November last year for the friendlies against England and the Netherlands. She had captained the under-20 side to third place in 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, the U.S’s best result in the competition since 2012.
Sentnor made her senior debut against England at Wembley Stadium as she came on as a substitute in the 88th minute.
Alyssa Thompson
Team: Angel City FC
Caps: 13
Goals: 1
Alyssa Thompson, 20, represents the U.S at both senior and youth level. She earned her first callup in September 2022 and was the youngest player to do so since Sophia Wilson (formerly Smith).
She was named in the squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 and she made her national team debut in a group stage match against Vietnam. She missed last summer’s Olympics in Paris, but was recalled to the national team in October.