16-Year-Old Lamine Yamal Makes Euros History With Sensational Goal vs. France
History was made at the 2024 Euros when Spain winger Lamine Yamal attempted an audacious shot from outside the box, slipping the ball past the defense and into the top corner of the net.
At just 16 years of age—due to turn 17 on Saturday—Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the men's Euros in prolific fashion as he equalized the game against France in the earlygoing.
Yamal confidently faked to the right before setting himself up on his left foot for a long-range attempt at goal. He took it perfectly, placing it just out of reach of the diving Mike Maignan in goal.
The previous record for the competition's youngest goalscorer was set in 2021, when Poland's Kacper Kozłowski scored at 17 years and 246 days of age.
The Barcelona product has already been making first-team appearances for the La Liga side in Spain, and now he's left his mark on the national team during the first half of the semifinals against France.