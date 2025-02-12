20 WSL Players Representing England for Nations League Clashes
England manager Sarina Wiegman has named her first roster of 2025 as the Lionesses gear up for UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Spain and Portugal later this month.
Their upcoming fixtures are an opportunity to build momentum ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s European Championship in Switzerland, where Wiegman and her players will hope to retain the trophy they won in 2022. They will also hope to get revenge on world champions Spain, having lost the 2023 World Cup final to them, when they face off at Wembley Stadium on February 26.
"The majority of Wiegman’s roster for this camp consists of Women’s Super League (WSL) players, with 20 of the 24 coming from the English league, including midfielder Keira Walsh, who completed a January move from Barcelona to Chelsea. Hannah Hampton, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Aggie Beever-Jones, and Lauren James have also been selected from the current WSL title holders.
There are also some big names set to miss out, including winger Chloe Kelly. The 26-year-old has had limited game time this season, and completed a January move from Manchester City to Arsenal in a bid to increase her minutes. Elsewhere, Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway are big omissions due to injury.
Outside the WSL, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps has retained her place in the team, while Orlando Pride’s Anna Moorhouse has been called up once again. Esme Morgan, who plays her club football in the NWSL with Washington Spirit, and Gotham FC’s Jess Carter will also be involved.
“These are two big games to start 2025,” Wiegman said. “It is exciting that we have the chance to write a new chapter in our story in the months ahead, especially with the EURO this summer, but we will focus first on what is right in front of us and a very important Nations League campaign.
“Portugal are getting stronger all the time and it will be good for us to get a week’s training together in what we hope will be great conditions, both on and off the pitch, before we play. I’m expecting a high-level game, and it is also good to experience a different environment in our first match abroad since last summer.
“We then have another special occasion at Wembley against Spain. I’m sure we will get great support, and we can’t wait to see our fans again. Hard work during the week and our performances in these two matches can give us a strong foundation for a big year ahead.”
Below is the full Lionesses roster (Club; Caps/Goals)
Goalkeepers (3)
- Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain; 52)
- Hannah Hampton (Chelsea; 10)
- Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride; 0)
Defenders (9)
- Millie Bright (Chelsea; 84/5)
- Lucy Bronze (Chelsea; 127/16)
- Jess Carter (Gotham; 39/2)
- Niamh Charles (Chelsea; 18/0)
- Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United; 7/0)
- Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit; 10/0)
- Millie Turner (Manchester United; 2/0)
- Leah Williamson (Arsenal; 51/5)
- Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal; 13/1)
Midfielders (6)
- Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City; 1/0)
- Grace Clinton (Manchester United; 5/3)
- Ruby Mace (Leicester City; 1/0)
- Jess Park (Manchester City; 13/1)
- Ella Toone (Manchester United; 53/19)
- Keira Walsh (Chelsea; 80/0)
Forwards (6)
- Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea; 2/0)
- Lauren James (Chelsea; 24/7)
- Beth Mead (Arsenal; 63/33)
- Jess Naz (Tottenham; 5/0)
- Nikita Parris (Brighton; 71/17)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal; 46/20)