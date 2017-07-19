Arsenal Target Arda Turan Set for Barcelona Exit After Missing Training on Monday
Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan looks set to leave the club this summer and is rumoured to have held talks with interested clubs over a potential transfer.
Sport have reported that the Turkish international could be on his way out having been granted permission to miss training on Monday morning. He did, however, take part in the afternoon session.
New coach Ernesto Valverde and technical secretary Robert Fernandez have insisted that they have not received any offers for the player.
But Barcelona are believed to want to sell Turan before they begin their pre-season tour of America.
Arsenal, Guangzhou, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray have all been linked with a move for the 30-year-old, although his agent, Ahmet Bulut, has revealed that he is not interested in going to China or returning to Turkey.
Barcelona are reportedly demanding a fee of €30m for Turan, but Arsenal are hopeful that they can agree a deal for a cut price.
The former Atletico Madrid midfielder, who made 18 league appearances for Barcelona last season, has three years remaining on his current contract at the Nou Camp.
Despite the speculation of an imminent exit, Turan has been included in Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour.
He was also part of the club's trip to Japan last week for the presentation of new sponsor Rakuten