Arsenal Target Arda Turan Set for Barcelona Exit After Missing Training on Monday

​Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan looks set to leave the club this summer and is rumoured to have held talks with interested clubs over a potential transfer.

​Sport have reported that the Turkish international could be on his way out having been granted permission to miss training on Monday morning. He did, however, take part in the afternoon session.

New coach Ernesto Valverde and technical secretary Robert Fernandez have insisted that they have not received any offers for the player.

Barcelona's Turkish forward Arda Turan arrives for a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports Center in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on April 18, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images) LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

But Barcelona are believed to want to sell Turan before they begin their pre-season tour of America.

Arsenal, Guangzhou, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray have all been linked with a move for the 30-year-old, although his agent, Ahmet Bulut, has revealed that he is not interested in going to China or returning to Turkey.

Barcelona are reportedly demanding a fee of €30m for Turan, but Arsenal are hopeful that they can agree a deal for a cut price.

LA CORUNA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Celso Borges of RC Deportivo La Coruna competes for the ball with Arda Turan of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between RC Deportivo La Coruna and FC Barcelona at Riazor Stadium on March 12, 2017 in La Coruna, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) Octavio Passos/GettyImages

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder, who made 18 league appearances for Barcelona last season, has three years remaining on his current contract at the Nou Camp.

Despite the speculation of an imminent exit, Turan has been included in Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour.

He was also part of the club's trip to Japan last week for the presentation of new sponsor Rakuten

