Atletico Madrid Full-Back Javier Manquillo Has Newcastle Medical Ahead of Potential Transfer

​Atletico Madrid full-back Javier Manquillo has had a medical at Newcastle ahead of a potential permanent transfer.





​The Shields Gazette have reported that last season's Championship winners are on the verge of confirming the arrival of the Spaniard.





The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Newcastle's rivals Sunderland, starting 15 Premier League games as the Black Cats fell to relegation.

Javier Manquillo is currently undergoing a medical with Newcastle United at their camp in Dublin. He spent last season on loan at Sunderland — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 18, 2017

Manquillo has struggled to establish himself at his parent club, despite previous loan spells at Liverpool and Marseille.





Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is believed to have been targeting a new full-back after the departure of Vurnon Anita and question marks over Jesus Gamez following a debut season hampered by injuries.

Manquillo is expected to sign on a three-year deal and is likely to fight for a starting place with American DeAndre Yedlin.

Sunderland's Spanish defender Javier Manquillo (L) vies with Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 16, 2017.

Former Sunderland player Micky Gray has questioned the potential arrival of the Spain under-21 international.





“They like taking our old players, Newcastle, don’t they?" he said, quoted by ​the Chronicle.

“No he didn’t, to be honest [do the business at Sunderland]. Look, I think Rafa [Benitez, the Newcastle manager] needs to strengthen his squad.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Javier Manquillo (L) of Sunderland slides a pass as Nathan Redmond (R) of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton and Sunderland at St Mary's Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/GettyImages

“I don’t know if that’s the route he should be going down, but only time will tell. When he gets him in there he might find something that Sunderland didn’t.”

Newcastle are also reportedly closing in on the singing of Norwich winger Jacob Murphy, who also underwent a medical on Tuesday after a fee in excess of £10m was agreed.

​​