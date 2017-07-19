Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Signs 2-Year Contract

Antonio Conte has signed a two-year contract with Chelsea. The deal is reportedly an improvement of his current contract as opposed to an extension.

The Blues will be delighted that the Premier League-winning manager has tied himself down to the club, after speculation over his future grew uncertain this summer.

Announcing a new deal for Antonio Conte! 📝https://t.co/wmb32X46G6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2017

Speaking to Chelsea FC's official website about his new contract, Conte said : " 'I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of."





"Now we must work even harder to stay at the top. The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together."





Conte was a revelation at Stamford Bridge last season, taking the Blues from tenth in the Premier League to the peak and to their fifth league title under Roman Abramovich. The Italian achieved a record 30 wins in the league, as well as reaching the FA Cup final.





Club director Marina Granovskaia also gave a statement, saying: " Antonio achieved incredible success last season, adapting to English football very quickly and leading us to the Premier League title."





"This new contract reflects our belief that he can continue to deliver results both domestically and as we return to European competition in the Champions League."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea ,Vittoria, daughter and Elisabetta Conte, wife walk around the pitch celebrating after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After a slow start in the transfer market, having missed out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, rumours spread that Conte was considering his future at the club.

However, with this new deal, Chelsea executives and fans alike have had their minds put at rest and focus can firmly return to the start of the new season.

Conte has already been backed by the club in terms of staff, with trusted associates Paolo Vanoli and Davide Mazzotta joining the Blues as first team assistant and assistant/player analysis respectively.





The Italian's family also moved to the capital at the end of last season, laying down all the foundations for Conte to stay in West London for the foreseeable future.

​​