Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Signs 2-Year Contract
Antonio Conte has signed a two-year contract with Chelsea. The deal is reportedly an improvement of his current contract as opposed to an extension.
The Blues will be delighted that the Premier League-winning manager has tied himself down to the club, after speculation over his future grew uncertain this summer.
Announcing a new deal for Antonio Conte! 📝https://t.co/wmb32X46G6— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2017
After a slow start in the transfer market, having missed out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, rumours spread that Conte was considering his future at the club.
However, with this new deal, Chelsea executives and fans alike have had their minds put at rest and focus can firmly return to the start of the new season.
