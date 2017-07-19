Crystal Palace Bid £16m for Arsenal Starlet Calum Chambers as Eagles Target Defensive Overhaul
Crystal Palace have made Arsenal defender Calum Chambers a summer target, and have reportedly tabled a bid of £16m.
The defender, formerly of Southampton, was on loan at Middlesbrough last season, and is unlikely to have a future the Emirates beyond this summer.
Despite a relatively accomplished season at relegated Middlesbrough, Chambers' role in the Arsenal squad is somewhat unknown. The England Under-21 defender, who signed in a £16m deal three years ago, has played at centre-back, right-back and on occasions central midfield for the Gunners, and although technically gifted, there have been concerns regarding his pace or physical presence when required.
As such, the 23-year-old is looking more and more likely to join Frank de Boer at Selhurst Park, where he'll hope to improve under the highly-regarded Dutchman, and add to his three senior caps for England.
Palace, who are keen on defensive recruitments, are also close to signing former Stoke loanee Bruno Martins Indi of Porto, while the transfer of Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald for around £8m appears imminent.