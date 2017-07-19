Crystal Palace Bid £16m for Arsenal Starlet Calum Chambers as Eagles Target Defensive Overhaul

​Crystal Palace have made Arsenal defender Calum Chambers a summer target, and have reportedly tabled a bid of £16m.

Chambers is one of many players whose futures at the Gunners remain uncertain. France international striker Olivier Giroud is attracting interest from a number of clubs following the signing of Alexandre Lacazette, whilst Wojciech Szczesny is on the verge of a £10m move to Juventus. In addition, it is thought that Kieran Gibbs is wanted by West Brom, and Lucas Perez is being looked at by clubs in Spain and Turkey.

Middlesbrough's English defender Calum Chambers looks dejected at the draw at the end of the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Manchester City at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 30, 2017.

Yet, according to The Daily Telegraph, Chambers could be the first one out the door, with Arsenal likely to accept the £16m offer.

Despite a relatively accomplished season at relegated Middlesbrough, Chambers' role in the Arsenal squad is somewhat unknown. The England Under-21 defender, who signed in a £16m deal three years ago, has played at centre-back, right-back and on occasions central midfield for the Gunners, and although technically gifted, there have been concerns regarding his pace or physical presence when required.

As such, the 23-year-old is looking more and more likely to join Frank de Boer at Selhurst Park, where he'll hope to improve under the highly-regarded Dutchman, and add to his three senior caps for England.

Palace, who are keen on defensive recruitments, are also close to signing former Stoke loanee Bruno Martins Indi of Porto, while the transfer of Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald for around £8m appears imminent.