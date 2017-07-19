Crystal Palace Close to Bruno Martins Indi Signing After Agreeing Deal With Porto

​Crystal Palace have reportedly struck an agreement with Porto over the proposed transfer of Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi, a player who spent last season on loan with Stoke City.





News of the alleged agreement comes from Sky Sports, and while there is no mention of a fee, confirmation is expected upon the completion of a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

Earlier this week a figure of £13.4m was quoted for the transfer, that's despite the 25-year-old having just 12 months left on his Porto contract.

A permanent move to Stoke was expected at the end of last season after Martins Indi played all but three of 38 Premier League games during the campaign, but Potters boss Mark Hughes described negotiations as having hit an 'impasse' and the player returned to Portugal instead.

Now, just under two months later, Palace have seemingly taken full advantage.

Bruno Martins Indi of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth at Bet365 Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Stoke on Trent, England.

A full Netherlands international since 2012, Martins Indi will link up with new Eagles manager and fellow countryman Frank de Boer as Palace's second summer signing after the loan capture of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea on Wednesday.

The defender was part of the Under-17 national team when De Boer was previously an assistant coach with the senior side, while the Palace boss will have also seen him at close quarters in the Eredivisie in action for former club Feyenoord when De Boer was in charge at Ajax.

