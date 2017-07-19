Soccer

Crystal Palace Set for Imminent Announcement of €9m Transfer for Highly Rated Ajax Defender

​Ajax's Jairo Riedewald is on the verge of completing a transfer to Crystal Palace, as the Dutch youngster takes advantage of the interest shown in him this summer.

The 20-year-old has been on the receiving end of some strong interest from the Premier League  this summer, with Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton all hunting for the versatile defender's signature after putting in some impressive performances for Ajax last season.

Ajax's Dutch defender Jairo Riedewald celebrates after scoring during the group G Europa League football match between Panathinaikos and Ajax Amsterdam on September 15, 2016 at Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium in Athens. / AFP / ARIS MESSINIS (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)
ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

And now, according to Dutch news outlet VI, Riedewald has made the most of the interest shown in him, opting to make the move to Crystal Palace - reuniting with Frank de Boer (who gave Riedewald his professional debut at 17-years-old).

The defender will travel to London to sign a 'multi year' contract with the Eagles in a 9m deal before flying out to Asia to link up with his new teammates.

Riedewald will become the second new arrival into the club this summer, following Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek into Selhurst Park as de Boer looks to strengthen his playing squad for the upcoming season.

The Eagles will be desperate not to fall into another relegation scrap next campaign and the club is pressing on with signings - the club's latest link coming as Chelsea's Loic Remy.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan with Palace, but only made five appearances after suffering a knee injury - causing his return to the Blues for the rehabilitation. However, he is now believed to be available as a free transfer this summer, and Palace have been strongly linked with making another move for the 30-year-old.

