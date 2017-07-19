Crystal Palace Want to Bring Arsenal Star to Selhurst Park as De Boer Looks for Particular Style

​ Jack Wilshere could be playing his football away from the Emirates for a second successive season with Crystal Palace reportedly lining up a loan bid.





The Eagles nearly landed the England international last summer, however Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth secured the midfielder’s signature on transfer deadline day last August.

Crystal Palace Football Club manager Frank de Boer (R) and player Jason Puncheon (L) attend a press conference in Hong Kong on July 18, 2017, ahead of the 2017 Premier League Asia Trophy being played on July 19 and 22. / AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCE (Photo credit should read ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images) ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

Newly appointed Palace boss Frank de Boer is also an admirer of Wilshere and his playing style and is happy for Palace to go for him again.

A source told ​SunSport: “Crystal Palace have made an approach and want Jack for the season.

“Jack is out of contract at the end of the season and Arsenal are offering him a new one. They will only loan him out if he signs a new contract – otherwise they want to sell him or keep him at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old is close to returning to full training after fracturing his left leg in a collision with Tottenham’s Harry Kane in April.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Jack Wilshere of AFC Bournemouth goes down injured during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at White Hart Lane on April 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Wilshere has struggled with injuries throughout the majority of his career, however, he played 27 times for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season as the Cherries secured a ninth-place finish.

Should the talented midfielder move to Selhurst Park, it will be his third loan spell away from Arsenal having played for Bolton Wanderers in 2010.

Other Arsenal players could also be departing the club this summer. Keeper Wojciech Szczesny is currently in Turin having a medical with Juventus, while Lucas Perez, Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy and Kieran Gibbs have all not travelled on their pre-season tour and will be allowed to leave the club.