Ecuador international Jefferson Orejuela claims that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him, as well as Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic, according to ​HITC.

When asked about interest from these clubs, Orejuela said that: "There is interest from England teams in making the definitive purchase of my sports rights. Tottenham Hotspur and Wigan Athletic are interested in me, we have to keep working.”

Chile's Alexis Sanchez (R) and Ecuador's Jefferson Orejuela vie for the ball during their Russia 2018 World Cup football qualifier match in Quito, on October 6, 2016. / AFP / Juan CEVALLOS (Photo credit should read JUAN CEVALLOS/AFP/Getty Images) JUAN CEVALLOS/GettyImages

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is no stranger to young talent, and thrives on giving first team opportunities to young players.





The 24-year-old Orejuela, who has four caps for Ecuador, has recently signed for Brazilian top flight outfit Fluminense and is held in high regard in South American football. However, another transfer so soon after signing for a new club would be a surprise.

Ecuador's Independiente del Valle player Jefferson Orejuela (L) vies for the ball with Chile's Colo Colo Jaime Valdes (R) during their Copa Libertadores football match at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, on April 14, 2016. / AFP / CLAUDIO REYES (Photo credit should read CLAUDIO REYES/AFP/Getty Images) CLAUDIO REYES/GettyImages

The contrast in quality between Spurs and Wigan also throws Orejuela's claims into question. Tottenham are second in the Premier League whereas Wigan find themselves 23rd in the Championship. The idea of two teams so far apart in standard is confusing and casts a shadow of doubt over Orejuela's claims.





At the moment, interest might just be interest, but there is nothing to say that the clubs aren't tracking his progress to see how the midfielder develops.

