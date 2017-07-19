Everton Misfit Finally Handed Surprise Jersey as Toffees Announce Squad Numbers for 2017/18 Season

​Everton have announced their squad numbers for the 2017/18 season - with the biggest surprise seeing misfit Oumar Niasse handed a jersey for the new campaign.

The Toffees revealed their new numbers for next term on their ​website, and manager Ronald Koeman has even seen fit to hand striking outcast Niasse a shirt number even though he is seemingly on his way out of Goodison Park.

The announcement has provided something of a shock for Evertonians and Niasse, with the latter not handed a squad number last season after Koeman deemed him surplus to requirements.

Oumar Niasse has FINALLY been given an Everton squad number😂 pic.twitter.com/BBbXyyB540 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 18, 2017

However, the 25-year-old - who spent the second half of last term on loan at Hull City - will wear the number 34 jersey if he is ever surprisingly selected to be part of any 18-man matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Everton's summer recruits have all been given their numbers ahead of the new season kicking off in just three weeks' time.

Wayne Rooney, who completed a sensational move back to boyhood club Everton at the start of July, will take the number 10 jersey, while fellow new striker Sandro Ramirez has opted for the club's legendary number nine shirt.

Record signing Jordan Pickford was given the number one shirt following his £30m switch from Sunderland, Michael Keane will wear the number four jersey and Davy Klaassen's top will be adorned with the number 20.

Cuco Martina, who penned a three-year deal with the Blues on Monday, will take up the number 14 jersey after injured winger Yannick Bolasie decided to switch to the number seven shirt following Gerard Deulofeu's move back to former club Barcelona.

If Boro mean business this summer and are throwing money at clubs for a goalkeeper, we should put a cheeky bid in for Joel Robles 👍🏻 #EFC — Lee (@BoroLee86) July 14, 2017

The only other major eyebrow raiser in Everton's squad number list is that concerning Joel Robles.

The shot stopper had previously worn the number one jersey on Merseyside but, after Pickford's arrival and supposed new contract rejection, has been demoted to the number 34 jersey instead.

The Spaniard is expected to leave the club before the start of 2017/18, with Getafe and Deportivo the latest names to be linked with the ex-Wigan man.

