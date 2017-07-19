Frank de Boer Expects Christian Benteke to Stay at Crystal Palace Despite Chelsea and Everton Links

​Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is adamant star striker Christian Benteke will stay at the club, despite reports to the contrary.

The Belgium international has been linked with moves to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Everton, but Palace will find replacing the former Liverpool man difficult after he scored 17 goals in 40 appearances for the club last season.

However, new manager De Boer believes Benteke is happy at the club and is eager for the former Genk striker to stay.

"He's happy here and we really want him to stay," De Boer said, as quoted by the ​London Evening Standard.

"He made a great impact last season, especially in the second half of the season, and he is crucial to us and we don't want to sell him."

De Boer is eager to see the lessons he has drilled into his Eagles squad put into action on the pitch as he prepares for his first managerial stint in England.

He added: "We talk almost every day about what we expect from everybody individually and what their roles are attacking-wise and defensively, and the squad understand what I want.





"We are not in a position like the big clubs, we have to work really hard as a team and if we do that and the eagerness to work together then I think we can make it difficult for every club."

