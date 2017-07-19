Gold Cup: Bruce Arena is going for it all with USMNT roster overhaul

If games prior to the final in the CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout stage are tied after 90 minutes, they won't be going to added time.

The rules for the 2017 edition of the tournament stipulate that quarterfinal or semifinal round matches that are level after regulation go straight to penalty kicks, with the 30 minutes of extra time only an option for the final. The rules are similar to that of last summer's Copa America Centenario, which was won by Chile in penalty kicks.

If the final goes to extra time, teams will be permitted to use an extra, fourth substitution over the final 30 minutes.

The USA is 4-4 all-time in penalty kick shootouts, most recently losing in the 2015 Gold Cup third-place match to Panama.

The USA has had two penalty kick opportunities in the 2017 Gold Cup thus far–both against Nicaragua–but went 0-for-2.

Dom Dwyer, who took the first one, was sent back to Sporting Kansas City for the knockout stage, while Joe Corona, who missed the second, has remained with the USA.