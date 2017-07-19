Hillsborough Families Back Safe Standing Initiative and 'Rail Seats' Introduction
A significant number of families affected by the Hillsborough disaster are in favour of the introduction of safe standing in stadiums, the Daily Mail
At a meeting held in Liverpool with 50 family members and survivors of the disaster, the majority said they would be in favour of a change in the all-seater legislation brought in as a result of
"I feel very strongly about bringing rail seating in. I don’t believe for a moment that standing killed our 96,’ Brookes told Sportsmail. "If it did, then why don't people die each year at Glastonbury or other festivals? People are standing, singing and dancing and sometimes with other people on their shoulders. Also, spectators stand at rugby matches, so what is the difference?
"People should be free to choose whether they stand or sit and I would like an area of the stadium where they can stand, if they so choose to. All embraced the spirit of the discussion."
The Hillsborough Family Support Group, also present at the meeting, argued against the introduction of safe standing in football stadiums.
Critics of #safestanding often say it will discourage women & girls from attending matches. We're keen to hear the thoughts of female fans. pic.twitter.com/SyRyDQ8IRm— Stand Up For Town (@StandUpForTown) July 17, 2017
Liverpool FC confirmed that they supported a debate on safe standing, with