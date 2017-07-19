Hillsborough Families Back Safe Standing Initiative and 'Rail Seats' Introduction

A significant number of families affected by the Hillsborough disaster are in favour of the introduction of safe standing in stadiums, the Daily Mail revealed.

At a meeting held in Liverpool with 50 family members and survivors of the disaster, the majority said they would be in favour of a change in the all-seater legislation brought in as a result of Lord Justice Taylor’s report.





The meeting was organised by the Spirit of Shankly supporters group, with chairman Jay McKenna describing the discussions as "useful" and "constructive".





At the meeting, a letter written by Louise Brookes, the sister of one of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, was read out and it strongly argued for the introduction of safe standing.

"I feel very strongly about bringing rail seating in. I don’t believe for a moment that standing killed our 96,’ Brookes told Sportsmail. "If it did, then why don't people die each year at Glastonbury or other festivals? People are standing, singing and dancing and sometimes with other people on their shoulders. Also, spectators stand at rugby matches, so what is the difference?

"People should be free to choose whether they stand or sit and I would like an area of the stadium where they can stand, if they so choose to. All embraced the spirit of the discussion."

The Hillsborough Family Support Group, also present at the meeting, argued against the introduction of safe standing in football stadiums.

Liverpool FC confirmed that they supported a debate on safe standing, with the club’s head of club and fan liaison Tony Barrett saying:





" We would appeal to all fans to continue to be respectful of the Hillsborough families and take their views into account during whatever deliberations take place."





It is believed that Liverpool would not introduce safe standing into Anfield while there are still any of the families, affected by the Hillsborough disaster, opposed to its introduction.

