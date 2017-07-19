Juventus Officially Unveil New Signing Wojciech Szczesny After €12.2m Move From Arsenal

​ Juventus have officially completed the permanent signing of Polish international goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal in a deal confirmed to be worth €12.2m, payable over two years. The fee could further rise to €15.3m in time as a result of add-ons.





Szczesny, who now formally ends his association with the Gunners after 11 years, was unveiled to the press in Turin on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing a medical earlier in the week.

He has signed a four-year contract to 2021 and is initially expected to fill the role of understudy to legendary veteran and current number one Gianluigi Buffon.

"I'm delighted to be at Juventus. I've spoken to Buffon - a true legend of the game," Szczesny said to the press upon his arrival.

"When you join Juve, it's because you've been chosen. I didn't hesitate one moment before coming here. I'm ready to take on this challenge. Juventus is the best possible choice for my career," he added.

"I'm 27 years old and I want to win. At this club there's the right mentality to do so. I hope that we'll succeed in winning the Champions League."

OFFICIAL: Welcome @wojciech.szczesny1 to Juventus on a four-year deal through 2021! #WelcomeWojciech A post shared by Juventus Football Club (@juventus) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Former number two Neto joined Valencia in a €6m deal earlier this month.

Szczesny has been playing regularly in Serie A since 2015 after spending the last two seasons on loan with Roma and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

AS Roma's Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny gestures during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs AS Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Mai 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images) MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The 27-year-old is the third new face to join Juve so far this summer after Douglas Costa's loan from Bayern Munich and Rodrigo Betancur's arrival from Boca Juniors. Juan Cuadrado and Mehdi Benatia have also seen their loans made permanent since the end of last season.

Confirmation of Matia De Sciglio's arrival from Milan is also imminent after the versatile full-back arrived in Turin for his medical on Wednesday morning.

