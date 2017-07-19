Liverpool Starlet Set to Join One of Two Interested Championships Sides for the 2017/18 Season

​Liverpool are set to allow young winger Sheyi Ojo to leave the club on loan to either Fulham or Middlesbrough for the 2017/17 campaign.

The 20-year-old has only ever made 13 appearances for the Reds and scored one FA Cup goal since coming into the first team set-up at Anfield in 2015, and he is now set to leave on a temporary basis to get some minutes under his belt.

England's forward Sheyi Ojo (L) and Venezuela's forward Ronaldo Pena compete for the ball during the U-20 World Cup final football match between England and Venezuela in Suwon on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / KIM DOO-HO (Photo credit should read KIM DOO-HO/AFP/Getty Images) KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

Newcastle United were also credited with interest, but Rafa Benitez failed to come up with an acceptable package.

The ​Mirror reports that the Spaniard tried to take Ojo on loan in the Championship last season, but was denied the chance to do so thanks to Jurgen Klopp's reluctance to let the injury-hit youngster leave.

Ridiculous burst of pace from Sheyi Ojo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9apAGNCg8Q — Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) June 11, 2017

But now Klopp is ready to sanction a loan move for him to either Fulham or Middlesbrough in England's second tier.

Ojo is known for his dribbling and blistering pace, as was shown for the England U20s at the recent World Cup.

