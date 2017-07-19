Liverpool Tracking World Cup Winner & Bayern Munich Star Thomas Muller This Summer

​Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star and Germany international Thomas Muller following Colombian James Rodriguez's move to the Allianz Arena, as reported by the ​Liverpool Echo.



The signing of Rodriguez, who operates in a similar position to Muller, has potentially paved the way for the departure of the German who has come off the back of a below par season, in which he scored five league goals in 29 appearances.



.@FCBayern have won the 2017 Telekom Cup after beating Werder Bremen 2-0.



Goals from Thomas Muller & Juan Bernat win it. pic.twitter.com/mMcMFvf0Tk — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 15, 2017

​​The Reds interest in the striker is shared by domestic rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Italian champions Juventus, and although it has been publicly declared by those associated with Bayern that Muller will not be sold, the arrival of Rodriguez on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid may alter that stance.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has allegedly told those close to the Merseyside club that he would love to have Muller at Anfield, although a potential move would be financially difficult given the club's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita from Southampton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Liverpool are amongst the teams that want to sign Thomas Muller this summer. #lfc [SportBild, via @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/pfn1dKqGCM — lfcstuff (@stuffIfc) July 19, 2017

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has consistently declared his intention to keep Muller at the club for many years, although he has expressed his concern at the German's performances last season.

He said: "Thomas is still unsaleable because he fits perfectly with FC Bayern. There is no discussion about this.

“But Thomas as well as we are in agreement with the last season's assessment: it was not a good one. But that is not a problem either. Thomas also knows that he has to bring a bit more.”

Given the 27-year-old's standing and reputation in the game, a move does seem unlikely for the player who is contracted to the Bundesliga champions until 2021, although stranger things have happened already in the summer's transfer window.

