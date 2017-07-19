Manchester City Reportedly Agree €30m Deal for Real Madrid Right-Back Danilo

​Manchester City have reportedly finalised a deal to bring Real Madrid right-back Danilo to the Etihad this summer.

Despite signing Tottenham's Kyle Walker last week, the breakdown in a move for Dani Alves has caused Pep Gaurdiola to return to his shopping list with 26-year-old Danilo said to be the chosen back-up option for next season.

BREAKING: Manchester City have agreed a deal with Real Madrid for right-back Danilo, per @DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/XmEMbYSSd7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2017

Danilo has failed to cement a spot in Real Madrid's starting eleven since his move from Porto in 2015, and according to Sky Sport's ​Gianluca Di Marzio the right-back has now sealed his move to the Premier League club.

A deal is said to have been agreed between City and Real Madrid for €30m plus €5m in add-ons, in which the 26-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract.

Despite reported interest from Chelsea, Guardiola is said to have closed the deal after he personally called Danilo and the full-back is understood to be arriving at City's pre-season base in the United States in the next couple of days.





With City competing on a number of fronts next season, Danilo will prove to be more than capable cover for Walker as he looks to re-find the form which earned him a move to the Bernabeu two-years ago.

The Brazilian will now be looking to re-start his career in England after making only 17 La Liga starts last season, where he has accumulated just over 50 competitive appearances for the Spanish Giants following his £23m move in 2015.

