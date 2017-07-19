Newcastle and Crystal Palace Set to Fight it Out to Sign West Ham Stopper Adrian Amid Hart Arrival

​Newcastle and Crystal Palace are considering moves for West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, following England number one Joe Hart's move to the London Stadium, as reported by the ​Mirror.



The Spaniard, who had a clause to extend his contract by two years activated at the end of last season, failed to nail down a place in the starting XI last term as frequent errors led to Irishman Darren Randolph being selected ahead of him.

Despite finishing the season as the East London club's number one, Adrian was far from convincing and provoked boss Slaven Bilic into the market for a new man between the sticks, seeing Manchester City keeper Hart join on a season-long loan deal.

"I'm really looking forward to the season"



Joe Hart can't wait to get started @WestHamUtd



👐 https://t.co/UYMdNFlsae pic.twitter.com/AVconBJMd1 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 18, 2017

​​This news has encouraged Premier League rivals Newcastle and Palace in their pursuit of Adrian, and the keeper himself would not be adverse to a move having been told he will need to play regularly to have any chance of making Spain's World Cup squad next summer.

After missing out on Hart themselves, Newcastle are reportedly also interested in signing West Ham's number two Randolph as they look to assert themselves in the top-flight once again.

The Eagles are also in the market for a goalkeeper following Frenchman Steve Mandanda's return to Marseille, in addition to Welsh number one Wayne Hennessey's far from convincing performances, and have been linked with a move for Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen.

