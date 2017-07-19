Soccer

Newcastle Defender Grant Hanley in Line for Exit Door After Magpies Sign Florian Lejeune

​Newcastle United are now open to offers for their defender Grant Hanley after finally landing french centre-back Florian Lejeune.

According to the ​Northern Echo, following the Magpies new defender's £8.7m move from Eibar, the opportunity for Rafa Benitez to sell some of his current defenders on now presents itself, and at present, Grant Hanley is attracting the most attention regarding a move away.

Clubs from the Championship such as Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday are the most interested, and a potential transfer would appear to be beneficial for Hanley, as he has struggled to get regular first-team football at Newcastle since his arrival from Blackburn Rovers last summer. 

It would be a surprise if the Scotland international was to remain part of the furniture ahead of next season, as he was effectively the Toon's fourth choice centre-back last term, behind Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Chancel Mbemba.


Now, with former Man City man Lejeune also thrown into the mix, a regular Premier League starting place is looking highly unlikely for Hanley should he remain on Tyneside.

Discussing his recent arrival at Newcastle, Lejeune said: “In all honesty, when a manager like Rafael Benitez wants you and insists that you join him, you can be nothing but very proud, and you want to join him.


“The factor was that he is one of the very best managers in the world. And when one of the best managers calls you and tells you he wants you to be part of his team, you know he will really push you to be your very best and, in part, it is thanks to him that I signed here".

Although it is something of a coup for Benitez and Newcastle to land a player of Lejeune's quality for so little money, it's almost certainly allowed the curtain to fall on Hanley's brief career with the north east club

