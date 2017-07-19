Real Madrid Star Warns of Bernabéu Exit if Los Blancos Sign Monaco's Kylian Mbappé

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Lucas Vázquez has warned the club that signing Kylian Mbappé would see an end to his career in the Spanish capital.





The 26-year-old winger has emerged over the last year as a big talent for Real Madrid and he made 50 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2016/17 season.





Mbappé, another star who emerged last season, has been linked with a host of European sides amidst talks of a possible Monaco exit. A potential £100m move to Madrid has been talked about and although there is no agreement between Monaco and Real Madrid, Vázquez is prepared to leave the Santiago Bernabéu in search for regular first team football, according to Spanish publication Don Balon .

The Spanish international will want to feature regularly this season, with a place in the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup up for grabs. Vázquez featured mostly on the right-wing for Real Madrid last season and was regularly called upon when Gareth Bale found himself injured regularly during the campaign.





The Spaniard will not be short of potential suitors should he decide to leave the club. Although not the quickest of wide forwards, his technical ability is everything you'd expect a Spanish footballer to have.

