Real Madrid Star Warns of Bernabéu Exit if Los Blancos Sign Monaco's Kylian Mbappé
A product of the Real Madrid academy,
Mbappé, another star who emerged last season, has been linked with a host of European sides amidst talks of a possible Monaco exit. A potential £100m move to Madrid has been talked about and although there is no agreement between Monaco and Real Madrid,
Casemiro reveals Zinedine Zidane is still the best player at Real Madrid! pic.twitter.com/75oWkEjFeX— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 19, 2017
The Spanish international will want to feature regularly this season, with a place in the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup up for grabs.