Sheffield Wednesday Prepare Swoop for £5.5m-Rated Newcastle Defender
Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to swoop in for Newcastle defender Grant Hanley, as they look to strengthen at the back and follow in the Toon's footsteps to the Premier League.
Wednesday have been interested in the Scottish international for well over a year after they made enquiries last summer, however they lost out when Blackburn sold the defender to Newcastle for £5m.
Now that Newcastle have been promoted, boss Rafa Benitez is looking for improvements at the back. And after realising that there will be no place for Hanley they have agreed to let him leave the club, with the Chronicle reporting that Sheffield Wednesday are willing to pay his £5.5m asking price.
He said: “This season has been tough for me personally.
“I have not played as much as I’d like to. I’m not alone in that, but what I would say about this, is the club here and the group of lads, we all go out and we pull in the same direction."