Young Liverpool Midfielder Edging Towards Anfield Exit and Permanent Move Away

an hour ago

Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan looks set to leave Anfield on a permanent basis at the end of the season, according to ​Echo journalist James Pearce

The midfielder is currently on-loan at League One side Fleetwood Town having secured the move towards the end of the January transfer window. 

Brannagan only recently recovered from an ankle problem, but with first-team football at a premium with the Reds, it was decided a short-term loan move would benefit the 20-year-old. 

Brannagan broke into the Liverpool senior team last season and went on to make nine appearances having made his debut against Marseille in the Europa League group stages. 

Despite his success last year, the midfielder returned to the Reds' Under 23 side in the current campaign and though he will return from his loan spell with Fleetwood in the summer, Pearce has stated that his future at Anfield looks very uncertain. 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Cameron Brannagan of Liverpool is tackled by Nikica Jelavic of West Ham United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on January 30, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It’s likely that Brannagan will move on permanently in the summer" he told the Echo. 


“I think he’s got loads of talent and will go on to have a decent career but the fact that Klopp overlooked him in the first half of the season was telling.

“(Ovie) Ejaria jumped above him in the pecking order. There was talk of a permanent deal for Brannagan in the January window but that went quiet after he suffered ankle ligament damage in December.”

It is thought that Brannagan could well seal a permanent move to the Trawlerman in the summer, providing he can impress the club's coaches and manager in the next few months. 

Wigan are understood to have made Liverpool a £1m offer for the player's services in the past, and it appears that whilst the Reds have blocked previous moves to lower league clubs, they may yet allow Brannagan to leave the club for good at the end of this season. 

