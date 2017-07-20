Alexis Sanchez Won't Join Bayern Despite Desire for Champions League Insists German Champions' CEO

Currently enjoying a well deserved holiday following the Confederations Cup, Alexis Sánchez is not going to be a transfer target for German champions Bayern Munich, according to club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.





The Chilean has been linked with a number of rumours away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, following Arsenal's failure to secure a top four finish last season. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City were all believed to be favourable destinations for the Arsenal star, however, Bayern Munich will not be signing the attacker as there is no need for additions in Bavaria, according to Daily Star reports.

You was part of the team that missed out on champions league football so don't you think you should stay and rectify it?! @Alexis_Sanchez — The Peoples Champion (@TroopzAFC) July 16, 2017

Alexis recently spoke about his desire to play Champions League football, prompting a flurry of rumours with a number of different clubs across Europe. Manchester City are understood to be stepping up their interest in the Chilean as a result of these comments, despite Gunners boss Arsène Wenger remaining adamant Alexis won't join the Sky Blues.





"The truth is that the decision doesn’t depend on me," said Alexis. "I have made my decision, but now we wait for a response from Arsenal. It depends on them, I have to wait to know what they want."

Either Alexis Sanchez or Arsene Wenger is going to end up disappointed—who’s your money on? pic.twitter.com/7hk7eZWvSS — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 16, 2017

Bayern Munich's CEO dismissed reports that the Bavarians would be entering the race to sign Alexis, having already completed the signing of Real Madrid star James Rodríguez.





"I do not know what he said, we are no longer involved," Rummenigge said as Bayern prepare to meet Arsenal in pre-season this week. "We've agreed with the coach that there will be no more additions in attack. That makes no sense."





Alexis future is a huge concern for Arsenal supporters this summer. Despite the impressive signing of French striker Alexandre Lacazette, losing their star Chilean would make the summer transfer window an unsuccessful one in the eyes of most Gunners fans.

