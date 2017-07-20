Arsenal Striker Exodus on the Horizon With Giroud and Perez Reportedly in Line to Leave This Summer
Arsenal strikers Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez are allegedly preparing to leave the Emirates this summer.
In a report by the Daily Mirror, both players are said to be awaiting an exodus from Arsenal as the Gunners attempt to recoup some of the expenditure accumulated through the purchase of Ligue 1 ace Alexandre Lacazette for £52m, and trim their squad up-front in the process.
Although it was quite the coup for the north London club to land their long-term target Lacazette this summer, the marquee deal will certainly have ramifications for the old boys in Arsene Wenger's pool of forward options.
Giroud has occasionally incurred the displeasure of Arsenal fans since his purchase as a replacement for Robin Van Persie some years ago, and the recent arrival of his 26-year-old compatriot will only increase the likelihood of an Arsenal departure for the ageing goalscorer.
Perez meanwhile, spent much of last season warming the bench, struggling to climb the pecking order as Alexis Sanchez and Giroud enjoyed more regular game time.
Giroud has been heavily linked with a move to the south of France to play for Marseilles next season, but could also end-up at Borussia Dortmund should their Gabonese ace
“Many European clubs are interested in Lucas, but Arsenal wants to offset some of the money paid to Deportivo Coruna last summer. Arsenal paid €21m for Lucas.
"They'll accept a figure of around €12m for his sale."