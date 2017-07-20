Arsenal Striker Exodus on the Horizon With Giroud and Perez Reportedly in Line to Leave This Summer

Arsenal strikers Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez are allegedly preparing to leave the Emirates this summer.

In a report by the ​Daily Mirror, both players are said to be awaiting an exodus from Arsenal as the Gunners attempt to recoup some of the expenditure accumulated through the purchase of Ligue 1 ace Alexandre Lacazette for £52m, and trim their squad up-front in the process.

Arsenal player Alexandre Lacazette takes on Western Sydney Wanderers in their pre-season football friendly played in Sydney on July 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images) SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Although it was quite the coup for the north London club to land their long-term target Lacazette this summer, the marquee deal will certainly have ramifications for the old boys in Arsene Wenger's pool of forward options.

Giroud has occasionally incurred the displeasure of Arsenal fans since his purchase as a replacement for Robin Van Persie some years ago, and the recent arrival of his 26-year-old compatriot will only increase the likelihood of an Arsenal departure for the ageing goalscorer.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Roly Bonevacia of the Wanderers is challenged by Olivier Giroud of Arsenal during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Arsenal FC at ANZ Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images) Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

Perez meanwhile, spent much of last season warming the bench, struggling to climb the pecking order as Alexis Sanchez and Giroud enjoyed more regular game time.

Giroud has been heavily linked with a move to the south of France to play for Marseilles next season, but could also end-up at Borussia Dortmund should their Gabonese ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Lucas Perez of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

In terms of Perez's future, the most likely option appears to be a potential return to his former club in Spain, Deportivo La Coruna.





Speaking to AS, Perez's agent has recently spoke out regarding his client's prospects, and revealed: “Arsenal do not want to give him up on loan.

“Many European clubs are interested in Lucas, but Arsenal wants to offset some of the money paid to Deportivo Coruna last summer. Arsenal paid €21m for Lucas.

"They'll accept a figure of around €12m for his sale."

