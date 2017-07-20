Aston Villa Complete £1.25m Signing of Long-Serving Stoke Midfielder Glenn Whelan

​Aston Villa have officially completed the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan from Stoke, bringing his time with the Potters to an end after nine years.





The fee has been confirmed by Stoke at £1.25m, which could rise to £2m, and Whelan has put pen to paper on a two-year contract that will keep him at Villa Park until June 2019.

"I have enjoyed happy times at Stoke City but now is the time for a new football adventure - and what a club to join in Aston Villa," Whelan told AVFC.co.uk.

"We may be in the Championship but everything about this club screams Premier League - and it's the job of the players to get us back up there," he added.

"I am looking forward to working with Steve Bruce. I know he has a phenomenal record in achieving promotion to the top-flight and, having spoken to him at length, I am more than aware of how much he wants to get back there again with this great club."

After the capture of Chelsea legend John Terry earlier this summer, 33-year-old Whelan will add plenty more experience to the Villa dressing room ahead of a crucial campaign.

Glenn...



✅ Promotion

✅ FA Cup Final

✅ Potters Legend



Thank you for everything! #SCFC pic.twitter.com/UreRhJ6HG2 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 20, 2017

Having previously played in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday, he has spent the last nine years in the top flight and appeared in close to 300 Premier League games during that time.

A statement from Stoke read, "Whelan has been a model of consistency throughout his time in North Staffordshire and few players can have provided such excellent value for money.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Glenn for his undoubted contribution and wish him all the best for the future."

​​