Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Set to Be Without Captain Marcel Schmelzer for Up to 4 Weeks

90 Min
42 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund could be without their club captain for the start of the Bundesliga season, with Marcel Schmelzer set to be absent through injury for around four weeks.

The 29-year-old suffered a partial tear in his right ankle ligament in the final training session before their 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions Cup which took place in Guangzhou, China.

The left-back will now go for medical tests to see the extent of the damage, but it is highly unlikely that he will be available for Dortmund's opening game against Wolfsburg on August 19, as reported by ESPN.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 26: Team captain of Borussia Dortmund Marcel Schmelzer looks on during the DFB Cup Final 2017 press conference at Olympiastadion on May 26, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/GettyImages

Schmelzer's injury is yet another blow for the new manager, Peter Bosz, who is already without key men Marco Reus, Julian Weigl and Raphael Guerreiro for the start of the 2017/18 season.

Nevertheless, the former Ajax boss is not too concerned just yet, telling reporters: "We have Erik Durm and Felix Passlack who can play in that position and also Dan-Axel Zagadou."

Dortmund technically begin their campaign on August 5 when they meet bitter rivals Bayern Munich is the German Super Cup with Schmelzer certain to miss the fixture.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters