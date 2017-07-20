Borussia Dortmund Set to Be Without Captain Marcel Schmelzer for Up to 4 Weeks
Borussia Dortmund could be without their club captain for the start of the Bundesliga season, with Marcel Schmelzer set to be absent through injury for around four weeks.
The 29-year-old suffered a partial tear in his right ankle ligament in the final training session before their 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions Cup which took place in Guangzhou, China.
The left-back will now go for medical tests to see the extent of the damage, but it is highly unlikely that he will be available for Dortmund's opening game against Wolfsburg on August 19, as reported by ESPN.
Schmelzer's injury is yet another blow for the new manager, Peter Bosz, who is already without key men Marco Reus, Julian Weigl and Raphael Guerreiro for the start of the 2017/18 season.
Nevertheless, the former Ajax boss is not too concerned just yet, telling reporters:
Dortmund technically begin their campaign on August 5 when they meet bitter rivals Bayern Munich is the German Super Cup with Schmelzer certain to miss the fixture.