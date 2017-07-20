Coveted Schalke Midfielder Leon Goretzka Set to See Out Final Year of Contract Before Moving On

​Arsenal and Bayern Munich target Leon Goretzka is set to see out the final year of his contract at Bundesliga side Schalke with the intention of leaving on a free next season, according to reports in Germany.

​Revier Sport recently reported that Goretzka had met with former Schalke and current Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to discuss a move to the Bundesliga title holders, despite being offered a new deal by his current side.

He was our player of the tournament and he returns to Germany a #ConfedCup winner. Congrats, Leon #Goretkza! 🇩🇪 💪 #s04 pic.twitter.com/qxvS2SUJTf — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) July 2, 2017

The 22-year-old German midfielder is in high demand after an impressive 2016/17 season in which he recorded 5 goals and 3 assists, even more so after playing a leading role at his nation's successful Confederations Cup campaign this summer.

Having scored his first international goal in the first game of the tournament based in Russia, Goretzka will surely have attracted a lot of interest with his dynamic box to box displays.



SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 02: Joshua Kimmich of Germany and Leon Goretzka of Germany celebrate with the trophy after the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Final between Chile and Germany at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 2, 2017 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Goretzka as a long term replacement for the injury stricken Santi Cazorla, although if reports are to be believed, Goretzka would prefer to hold out for a move to Bayern.

Arsene Wenger has already raided Schalke this summer for the free transfer of Bosnian Sead Kolasinac, and after seemingly missing out on his former teammate, his attention will be turned to sealing the signature of either Thomas Lemar or Kylian Mbappe from Monaco to join record signing Alexandre Lacazette.