Douglas Costa Reveals 2 Players Who Were Integral to Decision to Join Juventus

On-loan Douglas Costa has revealed that two current Juventus stars played a vital role in his switch to Turin from Bayern Munich.

Initially signed on loan for a fee of €5m, with a view to a permanent deal for around €35m, Costa's move could represent a smart bit of business by the Champions League finalists.

And the club might have Alex Sandro and Arturo Vidal to thank, as in an interview by ​Juventus' website, the Bayern Munich man revealed who the key influences were in his move to Turin.

.@douglascosta, our new number 1️⃣1️⃣ raring to go for the new season ⚪️⚫️ #BemvindoDouglas pic.twitter.com/QQKXyqhf2W — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 17, 2017

He said: "Arturo (Vidal) and Alex Sandro both told me about the passion and adoration of the supporters. I hope, in time, I can become one of their favourite players."

As well as the input of Vidal and Sandro, the 26-year-old's move was motivated by the possibility at game time at a club he admires.

Costa added: “I have admired Juventus from afar for a few years now and I jumped at the opportunity to join as soon as I heard of their interest.

Douglas Costa for Bayern Munich since 2015/16:



Most Bundesliga take-ons (148) 🇩🇪

Most Champions League take-ons (58) 🏆



Double dribble. pic.twitter.com/8xYXuaFLdl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2017

"This is the perfect club for me at the perfect moment. This project has enormous potential and I am excited to play a part in that. With the World Cup next summer too, this was the ideal chance for me and I can’t wait to get started.

“This is a critical period in Juve’s history. They have reached two finals in the past three years and I am delighted to be here with the ambition of taking this already great team to the next level.”

The Brazilian trickster, who featured just 14 times for Bayern in the Bundesliga last season, also expressed his willingness to work for his new teammates and coach Max Allegri, and play wherever the Juventus boss sees fit.

He said: "I played on the right in Ukraine with Shakhtar and down the left with Bayern, so I am happy filling either position.

"The decision is not up to me and the coach will judge my attributes and qualities and deploy me in the role that he sees best."