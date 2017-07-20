FC Schalke Sign Rumoured Arsenal Target Amine Harit From FC Nantes
FC Schalke 04 have confirmed the signing of France U20 midfielder and rumoured Arsenal target Amine Harit from FC Nantes.
The 20-year-old moves to Gelsenkirchen after the two clubs agreed a reported fee of
OFFICIAL! 🤝 Welcome to #Schalke, Amine #Harit. #s04 pic.twitter.com/50w2oXH9QU— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) July 10, 2017
After the move was confirmed, Harit said:
Fun fact: Amine Harit completed more dribbles (88; in Ligue 1) than any Bundesliga player last season...— Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) July 11, 2017
apart from Ousmane Dembélé, obvs! pic.twitter.com/yJBSYWagyv
Schalke will be looking for a much better showing in the 2017/18 season, and an improvement on their 10th place finish in the league last year.