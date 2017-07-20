Soccer

FC Schalke Sign Rumoured Arsenal Target Amine Harit From FC Nantes

90 Min
41 minutes ago

FC Schalke 04 have confirmed the signing of France U20 midfielder and rumoured Arsenal target Amine Harit from FC Nantes. 

The 20-year-old moves to Gelsenkirchen after the two clubs agreed a reported fee of €8m, and has signed a four-year contract. 


Harit enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue 1 last season, as he made 30 appearances for the French outfit, scoring one goal. His form was rewarded with a call up to the France squad for the U20 World Cup in South Korea. 

​​The midfielder impressed in the tournament, with three starts and one goal, as France impressively topped their group before going out to Italy in the Round of 16. 


After the move was confirmed, Harit said"This move is a big step in my career, and I'm convinced I'll be able to develop into the player I want to become at this club." 


The 20-year old added: "I've known Schalke for a long time - Raul, the Champions League games, I followed it all, just like their games last season against Nice in the Europa League."

Harit leaves the French side at an exciting time, after they just appointed ex-Leicester City boss and Premier League champion, Claudio Ranieri. However, he joins a Schalke at an equally positive stage in transition, as they go into the season with a new coach of their own in 31-year old Domenico Tedesco.


Speaking about his new signing, the Italian explained"Amine is a technically versatile player, who can dribble at pace and applies himself well defensively. He's a player who attacks boldly and can therefore make the difference. We're happy to have been able to sign him."


Schalke will be looking for a much better showing in the 2017/18 season, and an improvement on their 10th place finish in the league last year. 

