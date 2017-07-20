Germany U21 Sensation Max Meyer Will Decide Future This July After Links With Premier League Trio

Schalke's Max Meyer has announced that he will make a decision on his future this summer, after being linked with Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old - who has starred for Germany at the U21 European Championships - has been linked with a £17.5m move to England after reportedly turning down the option to sign a contract extension with Schalke.

Meyer has just one-year remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga outfit but according to Revier Sport, the attacking midfielder has not made a decision on his future destination just yet.

SCORES!



England 2-3 Germany



No mistake from Max Meyer.https://t.co/10bfX3gfle #U21EURO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 27, 2017

The fleet-footed youngster will likely wait until after the U21 Euros have concluded with Germany meeting tournament favourites Spain in the final.

Despite the £17.5m price tag, Meyer's potential and reputation mean he would potentially represent a huge coup by any of the Premier League giants keen on acquiring his services.

Nevertheless, they would be signing a player who is not yet the complete package with the German midfielder scoring just once and assisting the same number in 27 Bundesliga appearances last season.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - MARCH 12: Max Meyer of Schalke controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg at Veltins-Arena on March 12, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images) Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Tottenham are thought to be the most interested party. However, Liverpool's interest could grow if Jurgen Klopp has a say in transfer dealings.

The German manager has previously stated his admiration for Meyer, saying back in his days with Borussia Dortmund, via the The Sun: “He would be a starter and captain at 90% of national teams.”





Klopp even tried to convince the Schalke man to make the unthinkable switch across the Ruhr valley, but it never came to fruition.

Max Meyer: Only Isaac Mbenza (3.3) made more key passes per 90 of players aged 21 & under than Meyer (2.2) in the EL last season (6+ apps) pic.twitter.com/LRyUBvDDeW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 26, 2017