Germany U21 Sensation Max Meyer Will Decide Future This July After Links With Premier League Trio

41 minutes ago

Schalke's Max Meyer has announced that he will make a decision on his future this summer, after being linked with Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old - who has starred for Germany at the U21 European Championships - has been linked with a £17.5m move to England after reportedly turning down the option to sign a contract extension with Schalke.

Meyer has just one-year remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga outfit but according to Revier Sport, the attacking midfielder has not made a decision on his future destination just yet.

The fleet-footed youngster will likely wait until after the U21 Euros have concluded with Germany meeting tournament favourites Spain in the final.

Despite the £17.5m price tag, Meyer's potential and reputation mean he would potentially represent a huge coup by any of the Premier League giants keen on acquiring his services.

Nevertheless, they would be signing a player who is not yet the complete package with the German midfielder scoring just once and assisting the same number in 27 Bundesliga appearances last season.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - MARCH 12: Max Meyer of Schalke controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg at Veltins-Arena on March 12, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Tottenham are thought to be the most interested party. However, Liverpool's interest could grow if Jurgen Klopp has a say in transfer dealings.

The German manager has previously stated his admiration for Meyer, saying back in his days with Borussia Dortmund, via the The Sun“He would be a starter and captain at 90% of national teams.”


Klopp even tried to convince the Schalke man to make the unthinkable switch across the Ruhr valley, but it never came to fruition.

Now, he could have another shot but this time, he will not have a club rivalry weighing him down.

