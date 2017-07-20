Newcastle Boss Benitez Praises New Signing Jacob Murphy's 'Passion' as Toon Army Look for Stability

The Magpies chief is positive that new boy Jacob Murphy can continue his development after his move from Norwich.

Speaking on the club's official website, Benitez said " He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more her.

"We hope he can show us the passion, commitment and ability that he showed in the Championship last season."

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: Jacob Murphy of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on April 1, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images) Harry Trump/GettyImages

Newcastle finally managed to complete the £12.5m signing of Murphy on Wednesday 19th July, after having a number of previous bids turned down for the exciting winger.

Murphy had a stellar campaign with the Canaries last season, making 41 appearances and scoring 10 goals, and had been with the club since joining in 2006 alongside his twin brother Josh Murphy.

He also enjoyed a good Euro Under 21s tournament, scoring in a 3-0 win over hosts Poland and Benitez feels Murphy has the talent and attitude needed to push on and show he is capable of playing on the Premier League stage.

Murphy's signing has largely been praised from outside the club too, with club legend Andy Cole claiming that the winger could make a positive impact for the Magpies.

Congrats @JacobMurphy95 look forward to seeing you in the Black & White... decent signing for @NUFC direct, quick & goals! ⚫️⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/e6G60jjTJB — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) July 20, 2017

Murphy is the third addition to the Newcastle squad this summer in what has been a surprisingly quiet transfer window for the Magpies.





Florian Lejeune and Christian Atsu have also been brought in, but more new faces are expected to join before the competitive season gets underway.



