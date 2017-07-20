Reading Announce the Signing of Sunderland Keeper Vito Mannone on a 3-Year Deal

​Reading have ​confirmed the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone on a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The Royals revealed the 29-year-old arrived in Reading on Tuesday night before successfully completing his medical on Wednesday morning where he has now put pen to paper on his contract at the Madejski Stadium.

SIGNED! We are delighted to welcome @VitoMannone88 to Madejski Stadium as he pens a deal @ReadingFC until 2020 - https://t.co/yVTOPTS5fx pic.twitter.com/rmSW3fVgL5 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 19, 2017

The former Arsenal stopper first made the move to England as a 17-year-old from Atalanta, where he has been ever since after playing for the likes of Barnsley, Hull and Sunderland.





Mannone signed a two-year deal for the Black Cats in 2013, where he was named Player of the Season in his maiden campaign for the club, and now 80 games and three years later the keeper is set for his newest challenge with Reading.

His new manager Jaap Stam said: "We have some outstanding young keepers at the club but, with Ali leaving, we wanted some extra goalkeeping experience to join Anssi in the first team squad. And Mannone is a great goalkeeper.





"He has played at the highest level for both Arsenal and Sunderland and he has also played a lot of games in the Championship whilst on loan with Hull.

"And Vito has the abilities we are looking for - he is comfortable playing the ball with his feet and can make the right choices at the right time within our system.





"Of course, he now needs to challenge for a place in the first team - a place that Anssi wants to fight for as well, of course. But we're very glad to have him at the club."

​​