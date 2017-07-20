Reading Announce the Signing of Sunderland Keeper Vito Mannone on a 3-Year Deal
Reading have confirmed the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper
SIGNED! We are delighted to welcome @VitoMannone88 to Madejski Stadium as he pens a deal @ReadingFC until 2020 - https://t.co/yVTOPTS5fx pic.twitter.com/rmSW3fVgL5— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 19, 2017
Mannone signed a two-year deal for the Black Cats in 2013, where he was named Player of the Season in his maiden campaign for the club, and now 80 games and three years later the keeper is set for his newest challenge with Reading.
Good luck, @VitoMannone88 👐⚽— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 19, 2017
Mannone moves on. Full story ➡https://t.co/om8g4QLbUv pic.twitter.com/kl3BmDBwE4
