Schalke Leaving Arsenal Behind in Race for Nantes Sensation Amine Harit

German ​Bundesliga side FC Schalke are currently closing in on a deal to sign Nantes sensation and Arsenal target Amine Harit.

In a report by French news outlet TF1 via ​TalkSport, the German club have agreed on a fee of £8.75m for the young Frenchman and look set to win the race to acquire his services ahead of next season.

Nantes' French midfielder Amine Harit (L) challenges Lyon's French-Algerian midfielder Rachid Ghezzal (R) during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Nantes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, southeastern France, on May 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE DESMAZES (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images) PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Such news may come as a blow to Arsenal, as the Gunners have been reportedly tracking the 20-year-old midfielder, who has become a mainstay in the Nantes team despite his relatively young age.

Before making his name in Nantes' first team, Harit was a product of the France's youth system, and has meandered through the ranks of talented youngsters to cement a secure starting place in a competitive Ligue 1 side, now managed by Premier League winning manager Claudio Raneiri.

He has made 30 senior appearances whilst playing in Western France for Nantes. Also, Harit has picked up 23 caps for his national team at various youth levels, most recently whilst starring in France's Under-20 squad during the latest youth World Cup in Korea.