Tuesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Matuidi, Gray, Koscielny, Handanovic & Many More

​It's that time of the year where the transfer rumours are coming in thick and fast, here is today's roundup...

1. Ousmane Dembele

DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 26: Ousmane Dembele of Dortmund plays the ball during DFB Cup second round match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park on October 26, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images) Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City

With PSG and Barcelona initially thought to be duking it out for the French international winger, it has now been reported that Manchester City will also ​enter the race for the highly-coveted 20-year-old, as Pep Guardiola a big fan of BVB man.

2. Olivier Giroud

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates as he scores their second goal during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Arsenal and Lincoln City at Emirates Stadium on March 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images) Ian Walton/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to West Ham

Dembele's international teammate Olivier Giroud is another who may change sides this summer, with the Hammers ​ready to break their transfer record for the 30-year-old. The Hammers are in the market for another new frontman, and are also ​scoping Sampdoria's Luis Muriel as an alternative option.

3. Lazar Markovic

HULL, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Adam Clayton of Middlesbrough (L) and Lazar Markovic of Hull City (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KCOM Stadium on April 5, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Transfer: Liverpool to Watford

A £20m flop, Liverpool are keen to cut their losses with Serbian international Lazar Markovic. Watford are ​interested in the winger, after he showed some promise during a loan spell at Hull City last season.

4. Fabinho

Monaco's Brazilian defender Fabinho (L) celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Ajaccio (GFCA) on January 9, 2016 at the 'Louis II Stadium' in Monaco. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE / AFP / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Transfer: Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain

Fabinho's proposed move to Manchester United has come under serious doubt, after it was reported that Ligue 1 rivals PSG will ​bid for Brazilian utility man Fabinho, after he helped Les Rouges et Blancs to the title.

5. Gregoire Defrel

Sassuolo's French forward Gregoire Defrel (C) celebrates after scoring during the italian Serie A football match Roma vs Sassuolo at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on March 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images) FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Transfer: Sassuolo to Southampton

New Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has made a new striker his first priority within the summer transfer market and Sassuolo hitman Gregoire Defrel is a rumoured ​target for the Saints, although Roma are also in pursuit of the 26-year-old.

6. Sam Johnstone

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Villa keeper Sam Johnstone in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park on February 20, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Stu Forster/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester United to Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will ​offer Sam Johnstone, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park, the number one jersey in the Midlands in order to convince the 24-year-old to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

7. Laurent Koscielny

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on April 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to AC Milan

Not intent with the transfer they've already made this summer, Italian giants AC Milan

are ​tracking Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny ahead of a potential move. I Rossoneri are also thought to be ​closing in on the signature of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu.

8. Andre Gray

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Andre Gray of Burnley celeberates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on December 31, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Transfer: Burnley to Everton

The Toffees are believed to be ​preparing an offer of £10m for Burnley striker Andre Gray, in anticipation of a suspected Romelu Lukaku exit from Goodison Park. Gray did well in his first Premier League season, scoring nine times.

9. Jeison Murillo

PESCARA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 11: Jeison Murillo of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between Pescara Calcio and FC Internazionale at Adriatico Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Pescara, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images) Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Transfer: Inter Milan to Stoke City

In serious need to strengthen their defensive line, Stoke City have cast their ​gaze upon Inter Milan central defender Jeison Murillo. The Colombian international has been made available by the Serie A club and will likely cost around £9m. However, other ​reports claim he may not be so keen on the wet and windy nights that Stoke has to offer.

10. Lucas Leiva

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Lucas Leiva of Liverpool is pursued by Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road on May 1, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Transfer: Liverpool to Trabzonspor

Lucas Leiva's decade-long love affair with Liverpool may finally be coming to an end, after it was suggested that the veteran Brazilian midfielder is ​wanted by Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

11. Samir Handanovic

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 18: Goalkeeper of FC Internazionale Samir Handanovic gestures during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Juventus FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 18, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca - Inter/Inter via Getty Images) Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Transfer: Inter Milan to Napoli

Napoli are heavily featured in the gossip pages today, with the Sicilian club ​linked with a move for Inter Milan shot-stopper Samir Handanovic. Maurizio Sarri's side are also reportedly after Roma full back ​Mario Rui and Bordeaux midfielder ​Adam Ounas .

12. Roque Mesa

LAS PALMAS, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 20: Roque Mesa of UD Las Palmas in action during the La Liga match between UD Las Palmas and FC Barcelona at Estadio Gran Canaria on February 20, 2016 in Las Palmas, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images) Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Transfer: Las Palmas to Swansea City

After impressing for Las Palmas in La Liga last season, diminutive midfielder Roque Mesa may be rewarded with a move to the Premier League, after news that Swansea City are on the ​verge of an £11m approach for the player.

13. Jesus Corona

Porto's Mexican forward Jesus Corona (L) vies with Tondela's Brazilian defender Kaka during the Portuguese league football match FC Porto vs CD Tondela at the Dragao stadium in Porto on February 17, 2017. / AFP / MIGUEL RIOPA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images) MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Transfer: Porto to Borussia Dortmund

With the aforementioned Ousmane Dembele expected to leave the Signal Iduna Park this summer, Borussia Dortmund have ​identified Porto winger Jesus Corona as an appropriate replacement.

14. Blaise Matuidi

Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Blaise Matuidi celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on April 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images) FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Arsenal

According to reports, Arsenal have held ​talks with Ligue 1 runners-up PSG over a move for French international Blaise Matuidi. The established midfielder is thought to be interested in a new challenge away from the Parc des Princes.

15. Amine Harit

Nantes' French midfielder Amine Harit (L) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (R) during the French L1 football match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain on January 21, 2017 at the Beaujoire stadium of Nantes, western France. / AFP / JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD (Photo credit should read JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP/Getty Images) JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

Transfer: Nantes to Schalke

One player from the French league that Arsenal will not be pursuing further is Nantes' exciting 20-year-old Amine Harit. The midfielder is ready to ​commit to Bundesliga Schalke, as part of a £8.75m deal.