Tuesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Matuidi, Gray, Koscielny, Handanovic & Many More
It's that time of the year where the transfer rumours are coming in thick and fast, here is today's roundup...
1. Ousmane Dembele
Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City
With PSG and Barcelona initially thought to be duking it out for the French international winger, it has now been reported that Manchester City will also enter the race for the highly-coveted 20-year-old, as Pep Guardiola a big fan of BVB man.
2. Olivier Giroud
Transfer: Arsenal to West Ham
Dembele's international teammate Olivier Giroud is another who may change sides this summer, with the Hammers ready to break their transfer record for the 30-year-old. The Hammers are in the market for another new frontman, and are also scoping Sampdoria's Luis Muriel as an alternative option.
3. Lazar Markovic
Transfer: Liverpool to Watford
A £20m flop, Liverpool are keen to cut their losses with Serbian international Lazar Markovic. Watford are interested in the winger, after he showed some promise during a loan spell at Hull City last season.
4. Fabinho
Transfer: Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain
Fabinho's proposed move to Manchester United has come under serious doubt, after it was reported that Ligue 1 rivals PSG will bid for Brazilian utility man Fabinho, after he helped Les Rouges et Blancs
5.
Transfer: Sassuolo to Southampton
New Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has made a new striker his first priority within the summer transfer market and Sassuolo hitman
6. Sam Johnstone
Transfer: Manchester United to Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will offer Sam Johnstone, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park, the number one jersey in the Midlands in order to convince the 24-year-old to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis.
7. Laurent Koscielny
Transfer: Arsenal to AC Milan
Not intent with the transfer they've already made this summer, Italian giants AC Milan
are tracking Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny ahead of a potential move. I Rossoneri are also thought to be closing in on the signature of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker
8. Andre Gray
Transfer: Burnley to Everton
The Toffees are believed to be preparing an offer of £10m for Burnley striker Andre Gray, in anticipation of a suspected Romelu Lukaku exit from Goodison Park. Gray did well in his first Premier League season, scoring nine times.
9.
Transfer: Inter Milan to Stoke City
In serious need to strengthen their defensive line, Stoke City have cast their gaze upon Inter Milan central defender Jeison Murillo. The Colombian international has been made available by the Serie A club and will likely cost around £9m. However, other reports claim he may not be so keen on the wet and windy nights that Stoke has to offer.
10. Lucas Leiva
Transfer: Liverpool to
Lucas Leiva's decade-long love affair with Liverpool may finally be coming to an end, after it was suggested that the veteran Brazilian midfielder is wanted by Turkish Super Lig club
11. Samir Handanovic
Transfer: Inter Milan to Napoli
Napoli are heavily featured in the gossip pages today, with the Sicilian club linked with a move for Inter Milan shot-stopper Samir Handanovic. Maurizio Sarri's side are also reportedly after Roma full back Mario Rui and
12. Roque Mesa
Transfer: Las Palmas to Swansea City
After impressing for Las Palmas in La Liga last season, diminutive midfielder Roque Mesa may be rewarded with a move to the Premier League, after news that Swansea City are on the verge of an £11m approach for the player.
13.
Transfer: Porto to Borussia Dortmund
With the aforementioned Ousmane Dembele expected to leave the Signal Iduna Park this summer, Borussia Dortmund have identified Porto winger Jesus Corona as an appropriate replacement.
14. Blaise Matuidi
Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Arsenal
According to reports, Arsenal have held talks with Ligue 1 runners-up PSG over a move for French international Blaise Matuidi. The established midfielder is thought to be interested in a new challenge away from the Parc des Princes.
15. Amine Harit
Transfer: Nantes to Schalke
One player from the French league that Arsenal will not be pursuing further is Nantes' exciting 20-year-old Amine Harit. The midfielder is ready to commit to Bundesliga Schalke, as part of a