Soccer

West Ham Told to Stump Up Over £20m to Land Crocked Arsenal Ace Jack Wilshere

90 Min
an hour ago

​Arsenal have told West Ham United it will cost them over £20m to secure the signing of midfield outcast Jack Wilshere, according to the ​Daily Star.

The Hammers have allegedly put the feelers out on enquiring about Wilshere's asking price, and have been told in no uncertain terms that they will need to stump up a handsome fee to land the 25-year-old.

Arsenal's price tag is three times higher than the rumoured £6m bid they rejected out of hand from Serie A side Sampdoria - gossip which means that either the Italians's opening salvo was way too low or that the Gunners feel that they can milk West Ham for plenty of cash.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jordan Ayew of Aston Villa holds off Jack Wilshere of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on May 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/GettyImages

West Ham will no doubt baulk at the figure set on Wilshere's head, especially given his injury record and the fact that he has entered the final 12 months of his existing contract.

The London Stadium-based side are not thought to be prioritising a move for Wilshere, with a £24m transfer for Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic and supposed £13m deal for Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez in the works.

The Irons, though, do have a passing interest in luring Wilshere across the capital, but it remains to be seen whether they can haggle Arsenal's price down and reach a compromise to take him off their hands.

Arsenal have already reportedly informed their crocked playmaker that he is surplus to requirements at the Emirates after yet another injury setback. Wilshere broke his leg during a season-long loan spell at Bournemouth last term and will not feature for Arsenal for a while yet - if at all - upon his return to full fitness.

The boyhood West Ham fan is thought to be intrigued by interest from Slaven Bilic's team, and may even attempt to pressure Arsenal into selling him for a cut-price fee.

Such a move could tie Arsenal's hands, with the FA Cup winners determined not to let their academy graduate leave for nothing next summer, but would prove to be a risky proposition on Wilshere's part.

