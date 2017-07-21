Soccer

Chapcoense Plane Crash Victim Has Son Born

0:43 | Planet Futbol
Plane carrying Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team crashes
Daniel Rapaport
29 minutes ago

The son of Tiaguinho, a player for Brazilian side Chapecoense who was killed in the Nov. 28 plane disaster, was born on Thursday. His wife, Graziele, posted a picture of the newborn on Instagram. 

The child is named after his father.

Tiaguinho was just 22 years old when LaMia Flight 2933 crashed en route to Colombia, where Chapecoense was to play Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamerica. Seventy-one of the 77 passengers on board were killed, including 19 of the 22 players on the flight. 

Tiaguinho learned that he would become a father just days before the crash. 

