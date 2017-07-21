David Luiz Stakes His Claim to Be New Chelsea Captain After John Terry's Exit

​ Chelsea defender David Luiz has staked his claim to be the club's new captain following John Terry's departure last month, declaring that he 'loves the responsibility' after leading the team in the recent behind-closed-doors friendly against Fulham last weekend.





Gary Cahill served as vice-captain to Terry last season and wore the armband in most games as a result of the veteran skipper rarely playing.

For now, Luiz is expecting Cahill to retain the role, although the Brazilian will still aim to be a leader himself as one of the senior and most experienced players in the squad.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: David Luiz of Chelsea poses with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I think it continues to be Gary, why not? But it's not about the armband, it's about your leadership every day and your discipline and the way you try to help the team," Luiz told the Daily Mail.

"I already had the armband here and I always try to be a leader and try to help. I love the responsibility. I was the youngest captain in Benfica's history, so I have always taken responsibility.

"When you play for big clubs you always have responsibility. This will just carry on."

Despite Terry's exit to Aston Villa and Kurt Zouma's impending loan to Stoke, competition for centre-back places will still be strong at Stamford Bridge this season.

Last season's premier back-three of Cahill, Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have been joined by £34m signing Antonio Rudiger from Roma, with one of the four set to miss out each game.

"We need to build a strong squad and a strong team. We need to do better than last season if we want to win again the Premier League and do well in Europe in the Champions League," Luiz said.

"Everybody will want to beat our team and we need to improve ourselves to be better than last season."

