Liverpool May Turn to Other Midfield Targets With No Progress Made on Naby Keita Transfer

​Liverpool are considering whether to go back with a third bid for RB Leipzig's midfielder Naby Keita, as no progress has yet been made for a potential deal.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp is growing frustrated at the German side's refusal to even consider a move and knows it is increasingly unlikely his top summer target will end up at Anfield this window.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - APRIL 29: Naby Keita of RB Leipzig is challenged by Almog Cohen and Stefan Lex of FC Ingolstadt 04 during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Ingolstadt 04 at Red Bull Arena on April 29, 2017 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images) Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Klopp has described Leipzig as 'lucky' that they don't have to sell their man, with bids of £57m and then £66m both being rejected immediately by the club.

Sky Sport Germany reported that Liverpool will not go above €80m if they do decide to table a third bid and Leipzig's stance could persuade Klopp to pursue other midfield targets.



Keita only joined Leipzig last summer, but starred in the club's debut season in the Bundesliga as the side produced an incredible campaign to finish second and secure a place in the Champions League for the upcoming season.

RB owner Mateschitz says they have recently turned down a €75m offer for Keita. "No way. He will fulfil his contract". (via @SPORTBILD) — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) July 19, 2017

Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards is not in Hong Kong with the team as he remains in the UK to look after all incoming and outgoing transfer discussions.

He is set to wrap up the imminent transfer of Andy Robertson from Hull for £10m, while young midfielder Kevin Stewart is expected to move in the opposite direction.

As stated earlier, Keita's agent has flown to Hong Kong for talks with the Liverpool. More negotiations are continuing. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 19, 2017

The Guinean is believed to be keen on joining Liverpool this summer though even an improved bid from Liverpool or an official transfer request from Keita himself is unlikely to change Leipzig's stance.

It is believed that Keita has a release clause of around £50m that only comes into effect next summer, but Klopp's desperation to land the player this summer means he will have to increase Liverpool's offer to well over £70m. Leipzig's owner insists any further offers are futile as the player will not be sold.

