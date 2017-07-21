Manchester City Face Possibility of a Transfer Ban Over Approaches Made for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe

​Manchester City are facing the possibility of a transfer ban after allegedly 'tapping up' AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

After bursting onto the scene last season and helping his side lift the Ligue 1 title, Mbappe quickly became the most sought after player in this summer window - the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all expressing an interest in the 18-year-old.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City celebrates his side scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion at Etihad Stadium on May 16, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, Monaco are now said to be on the verge of ratting out 'important' European teams to FIFA after making contact with Mbappe without the permission of the French outfit.

According to the Mirror, those 'important' clubs are both PSG and Manchester City, who could well undergo a transfer ban after being investigated by FIFA regarding the accusations from Monaco.

But City are believed to be confident that they haven't breached any regulations - and instead want to maintain a good relationship with the club, having already signed Bernardo Silva from them, as well as reportedly being in the hunt for left back Benjamin Mendy.

This isn't the first time that the Citizens have come up against the threat of a transfer ban - having faced two cases since the beginning of May.

The first saw the club fined £300,000 as well as being placed on a two year ban from signing academy players after illegally contacting the families of two youth players from rival Premier League clubs.

The second came from the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the signing of Argentine youngster Benjamin Garre. The club reportedly approached Garre whilst he was still a 15-year-old before signing him once he'd turned 16.