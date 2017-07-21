Soccer

Manchester United Release Fan-Designed Third Kit Ahead of 2017/18 Premier League Season

90 Min
30 minutes ago

​Manchester United have officially released their third kit ahead of the 2017/18 season - featuring a graphic of the United Trinity at the bottom of the silver shirt.

Sponsored by Chevrolet just like the other United shirts this season, the rest of the third kit is exclusively silver - including the Adidas badge as well as the Manchester United crest.

With the three white Adidas stripes on the shoulders, the new release shows similarity to the shoulders of the home kit; but uses a ribbed crew neck to match the sleeve ends in a darker grey colour.

The shirt, which was designed by fans, draws inspiration from the statue visible from outside Old Trafford known as the Untied Trinity; depicting George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton stood staring at the stadium.

Using Adidas' trademark Climacool engineering, the shirt also deploys a mesh back panel as well as heat transferring technology behind the crest in order to avoid discomfort on the left side of the chest.

Available on the Adidas wesbsite, the 'authentic' third shirt will set any buyer back £89.95, whereas the more modest replica shirt will cost £64.95.

However, for those of you who take your kit buying seriously, the full kit - including socks, shorts and the authentic shirt - is priced at a cool £132.85.

Unfortunately, the option to take it one step further and add hero printing or the Premier League badge to your shirt is currently unavailable - so as it stands, you won't be seeing any Romelu Lukakus walking about the streets in the third kit; unless, of course, Lukaku himself decides to do that.

