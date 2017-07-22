Soccer

Watch: Neymar Embarrasses Juventus Defense, Scores Absurd Goal for Barcelona

0:42 | Planet Futbol
Neymar Reportedly 'Agrees to Terms' With PSG Ahead of Transfer Fee
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Amid swirling transfer rumors surrounding his potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar put together a special effort on Saturday night in an International Champions Cup friendly between Barcelona and Juventus.

The Brazilian opened the scoring with a beautiful strike in the box, but his second goal was even more ridiculous and was so nice that we’ll just leave it here first, without any description.

Yeah. Here’s the other one.

Whatever jersey he’s wearing next season, we will be watching.

