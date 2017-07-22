Neymar Reportedly 'Agrees to Terms' With PSG Ahead of Transfer Fee

Amid swirling transfer rumors surrounding his potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar put together a special effort on Saturday night in an International Champions Cup friendly between Barcelona and Juventus.

The Brazilian opened the scoring with a beautiful strike in the box, but his second goal was even more ridiculous and was so nice that we’ll just leave it here first, without any description.

Neymar just shook the world with this goal (via @FAHADHD24_)pic.twitter.com/dvoTmyn1fF — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) July 22, 2017

Yeah. Here’s the other one.

د14 | قووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووول اول برشلونة نيمار HD هدف اول برشلونة pic.twitter.com/JDOBdrKw9j — FAHADHD24 (@FAHADHD24_) July 22, 2017

Whatever jersey he’s wearing next season, we will be watching.