​Neymar has reportedly agreed terms on a contract with Paris Saint-Germain after he informed them of his wish to join them from Barcelona.

Sources close to PSG are alleged to have told ​ESPN that the Brazilian superstar has held discussions with the club's Qatari owners and sporting director Antero Henrique over a move to the Parc de Princes.

PSG will now press ahead with activating Neymar's astornomical €222m release clause in his Barcelona contract, though question marks remain over how they will go about funding his transfer fee.

Fair play to Paris Saint-Germain if they pull off both Alexis Sánchez and Neymar. Surely the greatest ever double signing. Incredible. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 22, 2017

Speculation over a move to the Ligue 1 giants has increased exponentially over the past week as media reports across Europe hit that Neymar's time at Barca could be drawing to a close.

​Le Parisien claimed that Neymar had already told his La Blaugrana team-mates that he wanted to leave the Nou Camp to complete a lucrative switch to France this summer.

Neymar and his father are already said to have agree to a four-year contract worth €30m a year after tax with PSG's hierarchy, and his deal will also include a massive signing-on fee to boot.

As well as that humongous salary package, Neymar will benefit from the club's ties to Oryx Qatar Sports Investments' other business opportunities both in France and across the globe - deals which would further boost Neymar's coffers.

However, PSG's chances of financing a deal to bring him to the French capital now rest on their ability to stump up the extortionate amount of money to release Neymar from his Barcelona contract.

BREAKING: We've suspended betting on...



Neymar to sign for PSG

Nemanja Matic to sign for Man Utd

Kieran Gibbs to sign for Watford pic.twitter.com/qYs9zhuQ7H — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) July 22, 2017

The club apparently have a transfer kitty worth €220m and, whilst this falls within UEFA's Financial Fair Plays rules, is still short of Neymar's release clause fee.

PSG have run the rule over selling a number of fringe players such as Haten Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak to fund their move for the ex-Santos starlet, while another possibility could be the utilisation of a third party agreement.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has stated that he has not yet talked to Neymar about rumours of a possible transfer away, before adding that he could "absolutely" count on his player to remain professional ahead of the new season.