Soccer

AC Milan Close to Adding Two More High-Profile Signings Nikola Kalinic & Renato Sanches

90Min
an hour ago

AC Milan could be on the verge of another high-profile acquisition with Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic reportedly close to making a €26m switch to the San Siro.


The potential arrival of the Croatian international will also not rule the club out of signing another striker this summer, despite Porto's Andre Silva also signing earlier in the window.


Milan have been pursuing the La Viola man for much of the summer months and the 29-year-old would add crucial depth to their forward line.

Kalinic managed 15 Serie A goals in 32 appearances for Fiorentina last season and would be a significant upgrade on the likes of Gianluca Lapadula, who joined Genoa on loan from the Rossoneri this summer.

Milan are also said to be ready to make a substantial offer for wantaway Bayern Munich midfielder, Renato Sanches.


The Portuguese starlet endured a tough time on Bavarian soil and joining this exciting Milan project could be the best thing for his career.

But, with the likes of Franck Kessie already added this summer, he will face stiff competition for playing time.

The key aspect in their pursuit of Kalinic, though, is the fact that they may dip in the market again for a forward, however, this time, you can be sure they're pursuing a marquee signing.

Torino's Andrea Belotti and Borussia Dortmund star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would likely be the two on Milan's radar.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

It hints that Vincenzo Montella will continue with two up front next season, with the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Suso and Giacomo Bonaventura operating behind.


