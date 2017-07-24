AC Milan Vincenzo Montella Confirms Striker Carlos Bacca Is Not in His Future Plans

​AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has confirmed striker Carlos Bacca is not in his plans for the future.

The Colombia international was Milan's top scorer in Serie A last season, scoring 13 goals in 32 appearances, but the Italian side have made plenty of noise in the transfer market so far this summer and it appears the former Sevilla man will not play any part in Montella's team this season.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Bacca did not feature in Milan's 4-0 International Champions Cup victory over Bundesliga title winners Bayern Munich as Franck Kessie, Patrick Cutrone and H akan Calhanoglu all got themselves on the scoresheet.





Montella said, as quoted by ​ESPN : "I didn't play him because he won't play on Thursday. We did it in harmony, but it's clear that the choice is also due to future transfer market moves."





Milan have already made a host of signings this summer, with Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ricardo Rodriguez among those swapping their respective former clubs for a spot at the San Siro.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

However, Montella's comments suggest Milan are not yet finished with their transfer dealings for the summer as they look to recruit a striker capable of firing them to the Serie A title, a competition they have not won since 2011.





Juventus have since dominated Italian football but have been left weakened by the departures of Bonucci and Dani Alves, while Roma and Napoli remain strong competitors after impressive performances last season.

​​