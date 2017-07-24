Alfie Mawson Claims He's Happy With Swansea's Defensive Progress During Pre-Season Tour

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson has claimed that he is happy with the defensive progress his team are making during their pre-season preparations.

The 23-year-old was speaking to ​swanseacity.com and claimed that the Swans pre-season tour of the United States had been tough, but beneficial:

"It has been a tough ten days here,” said the centre-back.

“Overall it has been a good tour. We have had three good run outs and everyone got their minutes on the pitch which is why we were here, to get our minutes in the tank and be ready for the new season.

“The climate has been hard to train in, but we have taken a lot out of it and I am sure that will show when it comes to the opening day."

Mawson was speaking after Swansea concluded their ten-day tour of the United States with a 0-0 draw against North Carolina. Paul Clements side also managed a 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union, as well as a 2-1 victory over Richmond Kickers while touring the United States.

During these games, Mawson claims that he has seen some good progression from his defensive line, as they look to improve on last season's performances that led to a 15th place finish:

“The first game against Philadelphia Union was really tough because they are part way through their season and fitter than us at the time. But it was a good test," claimed Mawson.

“We have come away from the tour unbeaten and we picked up a clean sheet in the last game. I am delighted with a clean sheet. It does not matter where it is or who against, it is a big part of football. I’ll take the positives defensively.

“There are a few things we have to work on, b ut now it is back to the training ground and time to get going again.”





Mawson had been linked with a move to Tottenham earlier this summer. However a deal now seems off the table and Swans fans should be pleased, with Mawson seemingly happy with his current team's progression.

