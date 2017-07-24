Soccer

Barcelona Make Juventus Star Their Number One Priority Should They Lose Neymar to PSG

90Min
an hour ago

Barcelona will make Juventus star Paulo Dybala their number one priority should they lose Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record deal.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly ready to meet the Brazilian superstar's €222m release clause, a fee that would more than double the £89m paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba - the current record.


According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana will waste no time if Neymar opts to move out of Lionel Messi's shadow and will make a move to sign his Argentinian colleague.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde's side have already seen a bid of €95m rejected for Dybala but if they get the hefty cash injection from PSG, they will likely come in with a second bid north of €100m.


Despite enjoying yet another fruitful campaign both goal and trophy wise, the 23-year-old Dybala is said to be unhappy with the departures of Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci.


Dybala claimed his second consecutive Scudetto with the Old Lady and managed 19 goals in all competitions, but he could be swayed with a move to the Blaugrana as he would be given regular first-team football in Neymar's absence.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Valverde's side also saw a bid of around €80m rejected for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, a clear sign that the Catalan club are concerned with the situation regarding Neymar.


Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele could be another possible addition and there is a distinct possibility that Barca could pursue two of the three mentioned, given the enormous sum they would receive from the French capital.


